Market watch: Profit-taking wipes off roughly all of intra-day gain

“Notable index names opposite cements, financials, and oils such as DG Khan Cement (DGKC PA -0.2%), Habib Bank (HBL PA -0.1%), Pakistan State Oil (PSO PA -0.6%) and Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC PA +0.2%) witnessed profit-taking during their intra-day highs and sealed possibly in a red or with tiny gains,” pronounced researcher Ali Raza.
“Meanwhile, Engro Corp (ENGRO PA +2%) sealed a ninth uninterrupted event certain during a new all-time high and contributed many points to KSE-100 Index with fad on a special payout being a expected trigger,” he said.
“Moreover, Mughal Iron Steel (MUGHAL PA +5%) strike a top cost border on proclamation of removing additional gas for a serf energy plant that will significantly boost a destiny utilization level,” Raza remarked.
“We continue to see flighty and a range-bound marketplace in a near-term with prior highs above 50,000 turn providing clever resistance; while institutional flows, gain and developments over justice proceedings, that resume midst of subsequent week, will keep investors seductiveness total in wider market,” he added.
JS Global researcher Nabeel Haroon pronounced sensitivity prevailed in a marketplace as a index traded between an intraday high of +185 points and intraday low of -62 points to finally tighten on a prosaic note (+0.03%).
“Profit holding to some border was witnessed in a concrete section during a second half, as section heavyweights DGKC (-0.18%), MLCF (-2.04%) and FCCL (-0.94%) mislaid value to tighten in a red,” pronounced Haroon.
“Investor seductiveness was witnessed in a fertilizer sector, as a section gained to tighten (+1%) aloft than a prior day close. FFBL (+2.71%) was one of a vital gainers of a fertilizer sector,” he said.
“OGDC (+0.15%) and POL (+0.74%) in a EP section gained to tighten in a immature zone, as wanton oil prices surged for a second uninterrupted day to trade absolutely above $53.5/bbl turn for many partial of a day,” a researcher remarked.
“Moving forward, we suggest investors to stay cautious, and cherry collect value bonds in box of any vital drop in a market,” he added.
Trading volumes fell to 354 million shares compared with Thursday’s total of 538 million.
Shares of 422 companies were traded. At a finish of a day, 168 bonds sealed higher, 238 declined while 16 remained unchanged. The value of shares traded during a day was Rs17.4 billion.
Power Cement Limited was a volume personality with 26.6 million shares, gaining Rs0.86 to tighten during Rs18.85. It was followed by TRG Pakistan with 19.6 million shares, gaining Rs0.59 to tighten during Rs61.65 and Aisha Steel Mill with 18.5 million shares, gaining Rs1.19 to tighten during Rs28.22.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of Rs452 million during a trade session, according to information confirmed by a National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited.
KARACHI: The benchmark-100 index continued to evade a 50,000-point level, with profit-booking again wiping off many of a intra-day gains.
Consolidation continued as a KSE-100 finale marginally certain after a laterally opening to a day.
At tighten on Friday, a Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index finished with a arise of 0.03% or 16.93 points to finish during 49,925.08.
Elixir Securities, in a report, settled that a wider marketplace continued to onslaught for a transparent instruction in both morning and afternoon sessions and traded flighty in a slight range.
Trading volumes fell to 354 million shares compared with Thursday’s total of 538 million.
Shares of 422 companies were traded. At a finish of a day, 168 bonds sealed higher, 238 declined while 16 remained unchanged. The value of shares traded during a day was Rs17.4 billion.
Power Cement Limited was a volume personality with 26.6 million shares, gaining Rs0.86 to tighten during Rs18.85. It was followed by TRG Pakistan with 19.6 million shares, gaining Rs0.59 to tighten during Rs61.65 and Aisha Steel Mill with 18.5 million shares, gaining Rs1.19 to tighten during Rs28.22.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of Rs452 million during a trade session, according to information confirmed by a National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited.
