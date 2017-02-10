PCB suspends Islamabad United twin for corruption

Friday , 10 February 2017
Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 10, 2017 In Commerce 0
PHOTO COURTESY: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provisionally dangling Islamabad United batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif as partial of an undergoing review opposite crime during a ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The joining authority Najam Sethi, in a matter released by a PCB, pronounced that a review is a transparent instance of a board’s joining to expostulate crime out of a sport.

“It would not be suitable to criticism on a specifics of this case,” pronounced Sethi. “However, this review is a transparent proof of a integrity to expostulate crime out of a sport.”

“We will not endure any form of hurtful activity and as this review deduction we will not demur to take serve wilful movement as appropriate. The review of a PCB Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is corroborated by a ICC ACU, who has been effective in traffic with this box to date and we will continue to work in a closest partnership as a review proceeds.”

Meanwhile, PCB authority Shaharyar Khan also commented on a growth and pronounced that it’s a player’s avocation to surprise a authorities per any questionable approach.

“I contingency remind all a players of their responsibilities in a quarrel opposite corruption,” he said. “They contingency know that if they even consider they might have been a theme of a questionable approach, it is their requirement underneath a PCB Anti-Corruption Code to news it to a authorities.

“Under no resources will a PCB acquit actions of a few people to move shame to a diversion of cricket or contaminate a picture of Pakistan.”

The PCB and a ICC will not make any serve criticism in honour of ongoing investigation

