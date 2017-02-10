PCB suspends Islamabad United twin for corruption

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provisionally dangling Islamabad United batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif as partial of an undergoing review opposite crime during a ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The joining authority Najam Sethi, in a matter released by a PCB, pronounced that a review is a transparent instance of a board’s joining to expostulate crime out of a sport.
“It would not be suitable to criticism on a specifics of this case,” pronounced Sethi. “However, this review is a transparent proof of a integrity to expostulate crime out of a sport.”
“We will not endure any form of hurtful activity and as this review deduction we will not demur to take serve wilful movement as appropriate. The review of a PCB Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is corroborated by a ICC ACU, who has been effective in traffic with this box to date and we will continue to work in a closest partnership as a review proceeds.”
Meanwhile, PCB authority Shaharyar Khan also commented on a growth and pronounced that it’s a player’s avocation to surprise a authorities per any questionable approach.
“I contingency remind all a players of their responsibilities in a quarrel opposite corruption,” he said. “They contingency know that if they even consider they might have been a theme of a questionable approach, it is their requirement underneath a PCB Anti-Corruption Code to news it to a authorities.
“Under no resources will a PCB acquit actions of a few people to move shame to a diversion of cricket or contaminate a picture of Pakistan.”
Chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan said, “I contingency remind all players of their responsibilities in a quarrel opposite corruption. They contingency know that if they even consider they might have been a theme of a questionable approach, it is their requirement underneath a PCB Anti-Corruption Code to news it to an suitable anti-corruption central as a matter of urgency.”
“Under no resources will a PCB acquit actions of a few people to move shame to a diversion of cricket or contaminate a picture of Pakistan.”
The PCB and a ICC will not make any serve criticism in honour of ongoing investigation
