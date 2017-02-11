Boat carrying devotees capsizes nearby Larkana

SUKKUR: A boat, ferrying devotees of a saint, capsized on Friday night in a River Indus, some 8 to 10 kilometres divided from Dokri area in Sindh’s Larkana district, murdering during slightest one man.
At slightest thirty people – including women and children – were onboard a vessel when it capsized due to being overloaded usually after covering a tiny distance. Till filing of a report, 20 people had been rescued. However, 10 people were still missing.
The people had boarded a vessel from a monolith of Muhabat Pir Patan, situated during a right bank of a River Indus. Reportedly a devotees had come from Khairpur and a occurrence occurred when they were returning.
Larkana’s Deputy Commissioner Kashif Ali Tipu – who rushed to a stage after a occurrence – told a media that a chairman who was reliable passed was identified as Dawood Channa. The male was alive when discovered by a locals though died after a while.
Tipu pronounced it was formidable to lift out a rescue operation due to dark and a operation will start on Saturday morning (today) with a assistance of divers from Pakistan Navy.
Sukkur division’s Commissioner Abbas Baloch – who was benefaction during a site – told The Express Tribune that there are opposing statements about a series of people onboard. “Some contend there were 30 to 35 persons and 7 motorbikes though others explain a series of a people was around 25,” he said.
He pronounced so distant usually one physique had been fished out. “Searchlights have been commissioned on a mark though it is formidable to continue a rescue work during night. The divers of Pakistan Navy will strech a site early in a morning and start a rescue operation,” he added.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 11th, 2017.
