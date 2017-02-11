When we speak about bowling legends, generally Pakistan’s bowling legends, many good names come to a minds. There is left-arm pacer Wasim Akram, who claimed some-more than 500 wickets in one-day internationals (ODI). Then, there is fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who took 247 scalps in ODIs usually with his pace. And among delayed bowlers, there is a resourceful Saqlain Mushtaq, who claimed 288 ODI wickets in his general career, and a versatile Abdul Qadir, who took 132 wickets in a 50-over format. But now there is a new name among Pakistan’s cricketing greats, and that is of women’s group ODI captain Sana Mir.
While women’s cricket hasn’t done most strides as compared to a men’s counterpart, Sana’s name has transcended all discrimination. In a new World Cup qualifier compare opposite Bangladesh, she achieved a miracle that usually a few would have approaching from a Pakistani womanlike cricketer. She became a initial Pakistani lady to explain 100 wickets in ODIs — a landmark that usually 14 other women in a universe have achieved.
Following a milestone, many congratulated Sana and among them was a International Cricket Council (ICC) that sent out a complimentary twitter acknowledging her feat. Nevertheless, a record itself has not been easy entrance for a Pakistani legend. Despite starting off as a gait bowler in 2005, she switched to a purpose of an off-spinner due to unchanging behind problem. Still, zero hindered her solve as she altered her movement and continued to get wickets for a country. A seasoned skipper, Sana has led a women’s inhabitant group in both ODI and T20I formats of a game, resigning from latter purpose usually final year to yield with a possibility to youngster Bismah Maroof. And during her 12-year personification career, she has confirmed her name among ICC’s 20 top-ranked bowlers and has also clinched dual bullion medals for Pakistan in a 2010 and 2014 Asian Games.
Pakistan’s stream fatal bowler
Sana Mir. PHOTO: ICC
When we speak about bowling legends, generally Pakistan’s bowling legends, many good names come to a minds. There is left-arm pacer Wasim Akram, who claimed some-more than 500 wickets in one-day internationals (ODI). Then, there is fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who took 247 scalps in ODIs usually with his pace. And among delayed bowlers, there is a resourceful Saqlain Mushtaq, who claimed 288 ODI wickets in his general career, and a versatile Abdul Qadir, who took 132 wickets in a 50-over format. But now there is a new name among Pakistan’s cricketing greats, and that is of women’s group ODI captain Sana Mir.
While women’s cricket hasn’t done most strides as compared to a men’s counterpart, Sana’s name has transcended all discrimination. In a new World Cup qualifier compare opposite Bangladesh, she achieved a miracle that usually a few would have approaching from a Pakistani womanlike cricketer. She became a initial Pakistani lady to explain 100 wickets in ODIs — a landmark that usually 14 other women in a universe have achieved.
Following a milestone, many congratulated Sana and among them was a International Cricket Council (ICC) that sent out a complimentary twitter acknowledging her feat. Nevertheless, a record itself has not been easy entrance for a Pakistani legend. Despite starting off as a gait bowler in 2005, she switched to a purpose of an off-spinner due to unchanging behind problem. Still, zero hindered her solve as she altered her movement and continued to get wickets for a country. A seasoned skipper, Sana has led a women’s inhabitant group in both ODI and T20I formats of a game, resigning from latter purpose usually final year to yield with a possibility to youngster Bismah Maroof. And during her 12-year personification career, she has confirmed her name among ICC’s 20 top-ranked bowlers and has also clinched dual bullion medals for Pakistan in a 2010 and 2014 Asian Games.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 11th, 2017.
Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all a daily pieces.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Boat carrying devotees capsizes nearby Larkana
February 11, 2017
Trump pledges new confidence stairs after transport ...
February 11, 2017
We have to strengthen PSL from crooks ...
February 10, 2017
Remittances from Saudi Arabia take a strike ...
February 10, 2017