Saturday , 11 February 2017
Sana Mir. PHOTO: ICCSana Mir. PHOTO: ICC

Sana Mir. PHOTO: ICC

When we speak about bowling legends, generally Pakistan’s bowling legends, many good names come to a minds. There is left-arm pacer Wasim Akram, who claimed some-more than 500 wickets in one-day internationals (ODI). Then, there is fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who took 247 scalps in ODIs usually with his pace. And among delayed bowlers, there is a resourceful Saqlain Mushtaq, who claimed 288 ODI wickets in his general career, and a versatile Abdul Qadir, who took 132 wickets in a 50-over format. But now there is a new name among Pakistan’s cricketing greats, and that is of women’s group ODI captain Sana Mir.

While women’s cricket hasn’t done most strides as compared to a men’s counterpart, Sana’s name has transcended all discrimination. In a new World Cup qualifier compare opposite Bangladesh, she achieved a miracle that usually a few would have approaching from a Pakistani womanlike cricketer. She became a initial Pakistani lady to explain 100 wickets in ODIs — a landmark that usually 14 other women in a universe have achieved.

Following a milestone, many congratulated Sana and among them was a International Cricket Council (ICC) that sent out a complimentary twitter acknowledging her feat. Nevertheless, a record itself has not been easy entrance for a Pakistani legend. Despite starting off as a gait bowler in 2005, she switched to a purpose of an off-spinner due to unchanging behind problem. Still, zero hindered her solve as she altered her movement and continued to get wickets for a country. A seasoned skipper, Sana has led a women’s inhabitant group in both ODI and T20I formats of a game, resigning from latter purpose usually final year to yield with a possibility to youngster Bismah Maroof. And during her 12-year personification career, she has confirmed her name among ICC’s 20 top-ranked bowlers and has also clinched dual bullion medals for Pakistan in a 2010 and 2014 Asian Games.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 11th, 2017.

