Champions Islamabad take on beleaguered Lahore

Haddin was a male of a compare after a quickfire half-century. PHOTO COURTESY: PSLHaddin was a male of a compare after a quickfire half-century. PHOTO COURTESY: PSL

KARACHI: Defending champions Islamabad United take on Lahore Qalandars in their compare of Pakistan Super League’s second book on Saturday in Dubai.

United go into a compare high on confidence, carrying followed adult their title-winning debate in a initial deteriorate with a glorious seven-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi in a opener.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Brad Haddin was once again a male of a hour as his 39-ball 73 helped Islamabad follow down a high 175-run total. Islambad had 18 overs to get to their target, after sleet accounted for dual overs once Peshawar had done 190 in their 20 overs.

Morgan rises Peshawar to seven-wicket win over Karachi

Despite their glorious performance, Misbahul Haq will be unhappy with a opening of his bowlers  and former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal admits he needs to urge in a arriving matches.

“I was means to take a wicket [of England skipper Eoin Morgan] on a good smoothness that we privately favourite though we gave divided approach too many runs. we have to urge on that and combine on how to stop a batsmen from attack boundaries,” he said. “Singles don’t matter in this matter though bounds do; we have to shorten a batsmen.”

PCB suspends Islamabad United twin for corruption

Javed assured Lahore can down Islamabad

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars executive Aqib Javed is assured his group can disintegrate a in-form Islamabad juggernaut, generally holding heart from a approach his bowlers achieved opposite final year’s runners-up Quetta.

“Our immature players are in good form while a general stars have also done a group stronger this time around,” he said. “Irfan bowled brilliantly and he is a good find for Qalandars.”

Islamabad United rigging adult for pretension defence

However, Javed knows improved than to take his opponents lightly. “Islamabad are a fortifying champions and they achieved unequivocally good in a opening match. They have a ability to rebound behind from any antithetic situation,” he said. “They showed this final year when they started feeble though tender in a latter stages. They showed that again opposite Peshawar, where they seemed down and out though finished adult winning a game. However, we are a clever side and will do a best opposite Islamabad.”

