Saturday , 11 February 2017
Debenhams will turn initial vital dialect store to sell hijab

Black Friday during Debenhams Westfield S’Bush. PHOTO: Daily Mail

Debenhams is set to turn a initial vital dialect store to sell a normal hijab. A operation of Muslim habit including hijabs, tops, dresses, jumpsuits, kimono wraps, hijab pins and caps will be sole in comparison outlets from May, reported Daily Mail.

Jeanette Whithear of Debenhams said, “Adding a high peculiarity conform operation to a product brew enables us to offer collections that are rarely applicable in both general markets and to a domestic customers. This is a step closer to formulating a product offer that caters for broader patron needs.”

Hijab-wearing Muslim lady pounded in London

An opening of Aab, an general code offered ‘contemporary medium wear’ for women, will open inside a Oxford Street bend of Debenhams in London.

Nazmin Alim, owner and artistic executive during Aab said, “We started Aab roughly a decade ago as a tag that redefined medium conform and one that caters for bland complicated habit staples. The partnership with Debenhams opens adult some really sparkling opportunities for us.”

The code will afterwards be introduced to stores in Birmingham’s Bullring, Westfield in Shepherd’s Bush, Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Leicester’s Highcross Shopping Centre.

The Aab roll-out will coincide with launches during general branches of Debenhams in Dubai, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iran, Indonesia and Malaysia.

A hijab is a headscarf ragged by some Muslim women as a pitch of tact and privacy. It covers a conduct and neck but, distinct a burqa or niqab, leaves a face clear. Aab also bonds body-covering abaya dresses.

Hijab-clad models travel ramp during Tokyo Modest Fashion Show

In Mar final year, Marks Spencer stocked burkinis for a initial time. The association explained that a £49.50 fit ‘covers a whole physique with a difference of a face, hands and feet, but compromising on style’.

In 2014, John Lewis sole a hijab in a propagandize uniform dialect for a initial time. The headscarf was sole in a company’s stores in London and Liverpool.

Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below. 

