Hashim Amla plays a shot during Supersport park cricket belligerent on Feb 10, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
CENTURION: Opening batsmen Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla both strike centuries as South Africa finished a 5-0 array brush opposite Sri Lanka in a fifth and final ODI during SuperSport Park on Friday.
South Africa’s 88-run win will take them to tip place in a International Cricket Council one-day rankings.
“We follow a tiny processes and if we do that a rewards come your way,” pronounced South Africa captain AB de Villiers. “I’m unequivocally unapproachable of a approach we performed. It’s an critical year for us with a Champions Trophy and convalescent array one position is a step in a right direction.”
Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga admitted: “It’s been a tough tour, right from a Test array (which South Africa won 3-0). It’s a unequivocally immature group and a players will learn a lot from this. The South African group played unequivocally good cricket.”
De Kock batted with high ability as he done 109 off 87 balls while male of a compare Amla scored 154 off 134 deliveries as South Africa piled adult 384 for 6 after being sent in to bat.
The compare was fast over as a competition as Sri Lanka slumped to 82 for five. But Asela Gunaratne strike 114 not out, his lass ODI century, to capacitate Sri Lanka to redeem some honour during a finish of a biased series, finishing with 296 for eight.
Gunaratne and Sachith Pathirana (56) were batting when an coming charge caused de Villiers to get his spinners to rush by some overs in sequence to make certain 20 overs were bowled so there could be a outcome in a eventuality of play being cleared out.
De Kock, Amla lead South Africa to Sri Lanka sweep
Hashim Amla plays a shot during Supersport park cricket belligerent on Feb 10, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
CENTURION: Opening batsmen Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla both strike centuries as South Africa finished a 5-0 array brush opposite Sri Lanka in a fifth and final ODI during SuperSport Park on Friday.
South Africa’s 88-run win will take them to tip place in a International Cricket Council one-day rankings.
“We follow a tiny processes and if we do that a rewards come your way,” pronounced South Africa captain AB de Villiers. “I’m unequivocally unapproachable of a approach we performed. It’s an critical year for us with a Champions Trophy and convalescent array one position is a step in a right direction.”
Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga admitted: “It’s been a tough tour, right from a Test array (which South Africa won 3-0). It’s a unequivocally immature group and a players will learn a lot from this. The South African group played unequivocally good cricket.”
Du Plessis’ 185 hands South Africa 40-run win
De Kock batted with high ability as he done 109 off 87 balls while male of a compare Amla scored 154 off 134 deliveries as South Africa piled adult 384 for 6 after being sent in to bat.
The compare was fast over as a competition as Sri Lanka slumped to 82 for five. But Asela Gunaratne strike 114 not out, his lass ODI century, to capacitate Sri Lanka to redeem some honour during a finish of a biased series, finishing with 296 for eight.
Gunaratne and Sachith Pathirana (56) were batting when an coming charge caused de Villiers to get his spinners to rush by some overs in sequence to make certain 20 overs were bowled so there could be a outcome in a eventuality of play being cleared out.
Parnell, Tahir gleam as South Africa vanquish Sri Lanka
As it happened a charge upheld and a South Africa bowlers were incompetent to recover a zenith they hold earlier.
“We wanted to play initial and there was dew on a weed that done it formidable with round in palm towards a end,” pronounced De Villiers.
Fast-bowler Chris Morris took a initial dual wickets and finished with a career-best 4 for 31.
It was South Africa’s 11th unbroken one-day win and their second unbroken 5-0 delight after they kick Australia by a same domain progressing in a season.
South Africa trounce Sri Lanka to finish array whitewash
Man of a compare Amla was calm to play a ancillary purpose in an opening mount of 187 with De Kock, a record for South Africa opposite Sri Lanka.
“When Quinny gets going it’s good to watch from a other end. we was happy to play a pacifist role,” pronounced Amla who has strike 4 centuries in his final 4 innings during Centurion.
After reaching his hundred off 112 balls, Amla went on a uproar to measure another 54 runs off 22 balls as he combined 5 sixes and 3 fours to a 12 bounds he strike in reaching his century.
Faf du Plessis was named male of a array after scoring 410 runs during an normal of 102.50 with a strike rate of 105. “When you’re in a purple patch we have to make it count,” he said.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
How to win friends and change people
February 11, 2017
Applying a brakes
February 11, 2017
Forever indebted
February 11, 2017
Market watch: Profit-taking wipes off roughly all ...
February 10, 2017