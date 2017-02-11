KARACHI: Pakistan’s left-arm fast-bowler Mohammad Irfan was dangling from Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday over corruption allegations.
Irfan is a third actor to be dangling from a joining in a past 24 hours over crime allegations. On Friday night, Irfan’s Islamabad United teammates Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were dangling after they were found to be concerned in spot-fixing.
The left-armer has been sent back to Pakistan and his personal belongings, including his mobile phone, have been seized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials.
The Express Tribune has learnt that 6 players in sum are concerned in a scandal. However, usually 3 have been identified as yet. Players from other franchises such as Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators are also being investigated by a management. “Three to 4 some-more players from Qalandars and Gladiators are also underneath a radar and their names will be confirmed once review is complete,” a source arcane to a growth said.
Following a suspensions, PSL chairman Najam Sethi in a matter released by a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) pronounced that a review is a transparent instance of a board’s joining to expostulate crime out of a sport. “It would not be suitable to criticism on a specifics of this case,” pronounced Sethi. “However, this review is a transparent proof of a integrity to expostulate crime out of a sport.”
“We will not endure any form of hurtful activity and as this review deduction we will not demur to take serve wilful movement as appropriate. The review of a PCB Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is corroborated by a ICC ACU, who has been effective in traffic with this box to date and we will continue to work in a closest partnership as a review proceeds.”
Mohammad Irfan out of PSL over crime allegations
Mohammad Irfan during a use session. PHOTO: AFP
KARACHI: Pakistan’s left-arm fast-bowler Mohammad Irfan was dangling from Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday over corruption allegations.
Irfan is a third actor to be dangling from a joining in a past 24 hours over crime allegations. On Friday night, Irfan’s Islamabad United teammates Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were dangling after they were found to be concerned in spot-fixing.
The left-armer has been sent back to Pakistan and his personal belongings, including his mobile phone, have been seized by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials.
PCB suspends Islamabad United twin for corruption
The Express Tribune has learnt that 6 players in sum are concerned in a scandal. However, usually 3 have been identified as yet. Players from other franchises such as Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators are also being investigated by a management. “Three to 4 some-more players from Qalandars and Gladiators are also underneath a radar and their names will be confirmed once review is complete,” a source arcane to a growth said.
Following a suspensions, PSL chairman Najam Sethi in a matter released by a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) pronounced that a review is a transparent instance of a board’s joining to expostulate crime out of a sport. “It would not be suitable to criticism on a specifics of this case,” pronounced Sethi. “However, this review is a transparent proof of a integrity to expostulate crime out of a sport.”
Two PSL players dangling over match-fixing
“We will not endure any form of hurtful activity and as this review deduction we will not demur to take serve wilful movement as appropriate. The review of a PCB Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is corroborated by a ICC ACU, who has been effective in traffic with this box to date and we will continue to work in a closest partnership as a review proceeds.”
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Cycle competition compelling tourism, cross-border assent kicks ...
February 10, 2017
Hundreds of thousands convene in Iran opposite ...
February 10, 2017
China exports swell sinister by fears of ...
February 10, 2017
I wish to concentration some-more on batting, ...
February 10, 2017