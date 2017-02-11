Saturday , 11 February 2017
Frenchman sues Uber for $48m claiming remoteness bug led to his divorce

Frenchman sues Uber for $48m claiming remoteness bug led to his divorce
The glitch is singular to iOS versions of a app updated after Dec 16, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS

A French businessman is suing a ride-sharing app Uber, claiming that a remoteness bug in a service’s app means his divorce.

According to detail, a male from Côte d’Azur or improved famous as French Riviera in Southern France has claimed that due to a glitch in Uber’s app, each time he took a float with Uber his mother perceived notifications enabling her to see his collect adult points, destinations and times.

Uber to compensate $20 million to settle assign it misled drivers

It all started after he logged into his Uber criticism regulating his wife’s smartphone. Despite a fact that he logged out of a app on her phone, his mother kept receiving presentation about his Uber rides, heading to his mother suspecting of him carrying an extra-marital affairs and eventually resulted in his divorces.

Uber driver: singular pursuit for hard-up French suburban youth

Now, a male is now suing Uber for €45 million or approximately $48 million, French journal Le Figaro reported.

Apparently, a app can remember we as a user on a device we use to record into Uber and keep promulgation updates on that device.

However, android users can breathe a whine of service as a glitch is singular to iOS versions of a app updated after Dec 16 last year.

When contacted by Le Figaro, Uber orator declined to criticism observant “Uber doesn’t publicly criticism on particular cases, and generally those that regard things such as a divorce procedure”.

