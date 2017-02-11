Saturday , 11 February 2017
Rahim, Hasan keep Bangladesh afloat in India Test

Rahim, Hasan keep Bangladesh afloat in India Test
Photo: AFP

HYDERABAD: Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan done dirty half-centuries to keep Bangladesh afloat opposite a widespread India on a third day of their one-off Test on Saturday.

Rahim (81) put on an dominant 87-run mount with teen Hasan (51) to repudiate a hosts a wicket in a final event during Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium.

The visitors were 322 for 6 during stumps, wanting another 166 runs to equivocate a follow-on opposite a world’s series one Test side.

Rahim, who also common 107 runs with Shakib alHasan (82), braved a determined Indian bowling conflict to register his 16th Test half-century.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who took 35 balls to pierce from 46 to 50, tackled a Indian spinners with calm on a representation that still looked good for batting.

India browbeat Bangladesh on day one

Rahim took a nasty blow on his finger from pacer Ishant Sharma in a final over of a day, usually to strike a bowler for a range off a really subsequent delivery.

The captain found a ideal partner in Hasan to theatre a fightback after a visitors were left disorder during 235 for 6 in a afternoon session.

Hasan, who claimed dual wickets in Indian innings with his off-spin, showed good batting spirit to register his lass Test fifty in usually his fifth outing.

The 19-year-old all-rounder, who done his Test entrance opposite England in Chittagong final year, has struck 10 bounds during his 103-ball hit so far.

India dump triple-centurian Nair for Bangladesh Test

Rahim’s essential fifth-wicket mount with Shakib helped Bangladesh redeem opposite a challenging bowling attack.

The maladroit Shakib played some aggressive cricket during his sprightly hit laced with 14 boundaries. But he shortly ran out of steam, losing his wicket to India’s premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Starting a day on 41 for one, a visitors done their approach to 125-4 during lunch with Indian pacers compounding Bangladesh’s woes in their first-ever Test on Indian soil.

Bangladesh mislaid overnight batsman Tamim Iqbal who was run out for 25 while going for a unsure double with partner Mominul Haque (12).

The hosts had put themselves in a autocratic position after skipper Virat Kohli crushed 204, steering a group to a record sum of 687-6 announced opposite Bangladesh.

India have won 6 and drawn dual matches opposite a minnows, who gained Test standing usually in 2000.

