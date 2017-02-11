Rahim’s essential fifth-wicket mount with Shakib helped Bangladesh redeem opposite a challenging bowling attack.
Rahim, Hasan keep Bangladesh afloat in India Test
Photo: AFP
HYDERABAD: Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan done dirty half-centuries to keep Bangladesh afloat opposite a widespread India on a third day of their one-off Test on Saturday.
Rahim (81) put on an dominant 87-run mount with teen Hasan (51) to repudiate a hosts a wicket in a final event during Hyderabad’s Uppal Stadium.
The visitors were 322 for 6 during stumps, wanting another 166 runs to equivocate a follow-on opposite a world’s series one Test side.
Rahim, who also common 107 runs with Shakib alHasan (82), braved a determined Indian bowling conflict to register his 16th Test half-century.
The wicketkeeper-batsman, who took 35 balls to pierce from 46 to 50, tackled a Indian spinners with calm on a representation that still looked good for batting.
India browbeat Bangladesh on day one
Rahim took a nasty blow on his finger from pacer Ishant Sharma in a final over of a day, usually to strike a bowler for a range off a really subsequent delivery.
The captain found a ideal partner in Hasan to theatre a fightback after a visitors were left disorder during 235 for 6 in a afternoon session.
Hasan, who claimed dual wickets in Indian innings with his off-spin, showed good batting spirit to register his lass Test fifty in usually his fifth outing.
The 19-year-old all-rounder, who done his Test entrance opposite England in Chittagong final year, has struck 10 bounds during his 103-ball hit so far.
India dump triple-centurian Nair for Bangladesh Test
