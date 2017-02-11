Saturday , 11 February 2017
Breakingnews
CJP takes notice of purported unreasonable NADRA fee

CJP takes notice of purported unreasonable NADRA fee
ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar took notice of a purported price charged by a National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) for a distribution and termination of a Pakistan Origin Card (POC).

The CJP took notice of an focus filed by an abroad Pakistani that states that a price charged is unreasonable and an undue financial burden.

Justice Nisar called on a NADRA chairperson in Islamabad to contention a news within 10 days.

Adultery box settlement: CJP takes notice of bootleg jirga in Jacobabad

The focus states that formerly a unconstrained group would charge $100 to beget a Pakistan Origin Card (POC). However, there has been an boost in a price to $150 and now it has reached Rs22,000, while a POC termination price itself is Rs31,500.

The price travel has led to abroad Pakistanis being disheartened from creation a card.

