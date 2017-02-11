Saturday , 11 February 2017
23-year-old Danish tyro who 'killed 100 ISIS militants' has $1 million annuity on her head

23-year-old Danish tyro who 'killed 100 ISIS militants' has $1 million annuity on her head

23-year-old Danish tyro who ‘killed 100 ISIS militants’ has $1 million annuity on her head
Joanna Palini, a 23-year-old Danish tyro who reportedly killed 10o ISIS militants during battles in Iraq and Syria, claims that ISIS has now placed a $1 million ‘kill or capture’ annuity on her head.

Palani forsaken out of college as she assimilated a quarrel opposite militants in Syria. She lerned as a crack-shot sniper and spent nine days during a time on a frontline, wielding a Russian-made Dragunov sniper gun

‘Hero’ Muslim military officer tormented over hijab in New York

In an talk with MailOnline, Palani suggested that she took adult this quarrel to stop Isis from advancing and to keep Europe safe.

While ISIS has imposed a bounty, behind in a Netherlands, she has purported that a supervision is treating her as a ‘terrorist’. In a interview, she removed how she personally returned to Syria in rebuttal of a anathema on general transport imposed on her in 2015 since she was unfortunate to react comrades in her battle-hardened Kurdish section fighting ISIS in northern Syria.

Palani was arrested on Dec 7, 2016, by Denmark’s comprehension service. She was detained for 3 weeks before being expelled on a orders of a decider before Christmas on Dec 23.

Palani, of Iranian-Kurdish ancestry, was innate in a UN interloper stay and changed to Copenhagen when she was three-years-old. She learnt to glow a gun when she was nine-years-old.

Speaking to MailOnline she said, “I live in one of a best countries in a universe yet we am inspired and homeless and frozen cold in bed during night, even yet we am operative full time. we don’t trust anyone,” she serve added.

