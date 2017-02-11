Actor Richard Gere poses during a photocall to foster a film ‘The Dinner’ during a 67th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Feb 10, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
BERLIN, GERMANY: Actor and romantic Richard Gere pronounced on Friday that US President Donald Trump has managed to combine a definition of a difference “refugee” and “terrorist” in a minds of many Americans.
Gere also told a news discussion during a Berlin Film Festival only before a universe premiere of his new film The Dinner that he found it troublesome to see tenure “refugee” go by such a dispiriting change of definition in a United States.
“The many terrible thing that Trump has finished is conflated dual difference – interloper and terrorist,” Gere, 67, told some-more than 100 journalists. “It means a same thing in a US now. That’s what he’s achieved to a vast shred of a population.”
Trump systematic a transport anathema on refugees and adults from 7 Muslim-majority countries on Jan 27. A US interest justice in San Francisco refused to return a proxy anathema on a order. Trump criticised a justice decision.
“A ‘refugee’ used to be someone that we had consolation for …someone we wanted to assistance who we wanted to give retreat to,” Gere said.
“…Now we’re fearful of them and this …is a biggest crime in itself: conflating these dual ideas.”
Gere met Chancellor Angela Merkel this week while in Berlin for a festival. She told Trump in a phone call dual weeks ago a tellurian quarrel opposite terrorism was no forgive for banning people from Muslim-majority countries.
In a film The Dinner, Gere plays a famous politician who meets his mother and his hermit during a hip grill to plead a terrible crime committed by their sons.
In an talk s before a news conference, Gere pronounced he was speedy by protests in a United States opposite Trump’s policies.
“I am radically an optimist so we am saying this as an event for people to uncover adult a day after he was inaugurated,” Gere said. “There were millions of people in a streets in New York. It wasn’t indignant demonstrations. It was certain demonstrations that were kind of a togetherness of purpose.”
More than a million migrants, many of them journey dispute and persecution, have arrived in Germany over a final dual years.
The Dinner is one of 18 films during a Berlinale, competing for Golden and Silver Bears. The festival runs until Feb. 19.
