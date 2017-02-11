Weekly review: Index sees resistance, ends next 50,000

KARACHI: The benchmark-100 index finished certain in all 5 sessions, though profit-taking and clever insurgency around a 50,000-point turn meant a boost was a small 0.7% week-on-week.
The KSE-100 remained operation bound, leading 50,000 mixed times amid undergoing flighty trade opposite all 5 sessions though eventually finished during 49,925 points. Investors opted to step with counsel as certainty and liquidity waned amid Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) correspondence mandate with brokers holding a step back. The regulator is clamping down on in-house financing, however, sentiments gained some remit as a US decider dangling a executive sequence that criminialized travellers from 7 Muslim countries.
Despite domestic doubt not personification a partial this week, formula and sector-specific news were a usually triggers this week.
Financial zone achieved as fad built over a arriving formula deteriorate with Habib Bank Limited among a tip performers of a sector. However, MCB posted below-expected gain per share (EPS) of Rs19.67 that led a batch into disastrous territory.
Among blue chips, Pakistan State Oil posted an EPS of Rs20.75 for 2QFY17 (beating researcher expectations) while on a other hand, Engro Fertilizer posted an EPS of Rs6.78 for a year finished CY16. Nishat Mills Limited was also among investors’ favourites after it announced a devise set adult an vehicle production plant in partnership with Hyundai.
Overall, activity remained low in a blue chips while sell activity was especially witnessed in a side stocks. Interest was seen in fertiliser, oil gas offered and concrete sectors, that were adult 2.9%, 2.0% and 1.8%, respectively.
The National Tariff Commission (NTC) commanding 6-40% avocation on galvanised curl spurred activity in a cold-rolled players with International Steel Limited, being a primary beneficiary, attracting top certain movement.
On a other hand, news that supervision skeleton to make another tube to import RLNG pushed Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited to post week-on-week gains of 10.3% and 6.8%, respectively.
On a macro front, Fitch Ratings endorsed Pakistan’s long-term unfamiliar and internal banking IDR during ‘B’ with fast outlook. On a other hand, Pakistan’s trade necessity rose to $17.428 billion during 7MFY17 (up 28.68% year-on-year). Exports declined by 3.21% year-on-year to $11.685 billion and imports increasing by 13.65% to $29.113 billion.
Foreigners remained net buyers of $5.4 million during a week as opposite offered of $15.3 million final week.
Average traded volume increasing 12% with volumes lopsided towards sell plays and penny bonds while normal value traded declined by 10% week-on-week to $177.1 million.
Winners of a week
International Steels Limited
International Steels Limited manufactures steel. The association produces cold rolled piece and prohibited dipped galvanised piece steels. International Steels serves a construction, appliances, automotive, rural implements and wrapping industries.
Sui Southern Gas Company
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited transmits and distributes healthy gas and constructs high vigour delivery and low vigour placement systems. The company’s delivery complement extends from Sui in Balochistan to Karachi in Sindh.
Jubilee Life Insurance Co Ltd
Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited is a ubiquitous word association that offers both particular life word and corporate business insurance. The company’s particular products embody life, personal accident, vicious illness and investment insurance. Jubilee’s corporate products embody organisation life, health and grant schemes.
Losers of a week
Pakistan Tobacco Company
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited manufactures and sells cigarettes.
Indus Dyeing
Indus Dyeing Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells yarn.
Mari Petroleum
Mari Petroleum is a vast oil and gas scrutiny association that operates a Mari field.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.
