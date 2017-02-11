Saturday , 11 February 2017
Boosted By Trump's Agenda: Wall Street hits record again  

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s categorical batch indexes rose to uninformed all-time shutting highs as a spike in oil prices upheld appetite shares and investors renewed their confidence about President Donald Trump’s mercantile agenda. The SP 500 tallied a fourth true event of gains a day after Trump vowed a vital taxation proclamation in a subsequent few weeks. The benchmark SP 500 has surged 8.3% given Trump’s Nov 8 election, fuelled by expectations he will revoke corporate taxes, revoke regulations and boost infrastructure spending. The convene had stalled amid concerns over Trump’s protectionist position and miss of clarity on process reforms. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.97 points, or 0.48%, to 20,269.37, a SP 500 gained 8.23 points, or 0.36%, to 2,316.1 and a Nasdaq Composite combined 18.95 points, or 0.33%, to 5,734.13. The SP and Dow sealed during a record high for a second true session, while a Nasdaq extended a strain of record closes to a fourth day.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.

