ISLAMABAD: Keeping in line with a past tradition, all opinion, proposals and constructive suggestions from stakeholders and experts would be taken into comment while scheming a budget, pronounced Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Chairing a high turn assembly to examination due calendar of events and other matters associated to a sovereign bill for FY18, a apportion pronounced that ensuring contentment of a ubiquitous open would be accorded a pinnacle priority. He voiced compensation over a swell of several activities and emphasised a significance of completing all a scheduled activities in a timely manner. He destined a officials endangered to safeguard that bill preparations were undertaken as per timelines, with due care to a timing of holy month of Ramazan this year. Dar tender on all a officials endangered to commence bill preparations diligently while also abiding by a time lines.
Meeting: Dar welcomes proposals for FY18 budget
ISLAMABAD: Keeping in line with a past tradition, all opinion, proposals and constructive suggestions from stakeholders and experts would be taken into comment while scheming a budget, pronounced Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Chairing a high turn assembly to examination due calendar of events and other matters associated to a sovereign bill for FY18, a apportion pronounced that ensuring contentment of a ubiquitous open would be accorded a pinnacle priority. He voiced compensation over a swell of several activities and emphasised a significance of completing all a scheduled activities in a timely manner. He destined a officials endangered to safeguard that bill preparations were undertaken as per timelines, with due care to a timing of holy month of Ramazan this year. Dar tender on all a officials endangered to commence bill preparations diligently while also abiding by a time lines.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.
Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay sensitive and join in a conversation.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Boosted By Trump’s Agenda: Wall Street hits ...
February 11, 2017
Divestment: Mari Petroleum’s batch offer termed overpriced
February 11, 2017
Pictures of a day: Feb 11, 2017
February 11, 2017
Quetta’s fight widows
February 11, 2017