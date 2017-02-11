Meeting: Dar welcomes proposals for FY18 budget

Saturday , 11 February 2017
ISLAMABAD: Keeping in line with a past tradition, all opinion, proposals and constructive suggestions from stakeholders and experts would be taken into comment while scheming a budget, pronounced Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Chairing a high turn assembly to examination due calendar of events and other matters associated to a sovereign bill for FY18, a apportion pronounced that ensuring contentment of a ubiquitous open would be accorded a pinnacle priority. He voiced compensation over a swell of several activities and emphasised a significance of completing all a scheduled activities in a timely manner. He destined a officials endangered to safeguard that bill preparations were undertaken as per timelines, with due care to a timing of holy month of Ramazan this year. Dar tender on all a officials endangered to commence bill preparations diligently while also abiding by a time lines.

