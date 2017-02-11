Against Fake News: ‘Tech firms contingency adult their game’ 

Saturday , 11 February 2017
LONDON: Technology firms contingency adult their diversion in rebellious “fake news”, Apple arch executive Tim Cook pronounced Saturday, job for a vital open information campaign. “All of us record companies need to emanate some collection that assistance lessen a volume of feign news,” a US tech hulk trainer told a Daily Telegraph in an interview. “We contingency try to fist this though stepping on leisure of debate and of a press, though we contingency also assistance a reader,” he said. Facebook in sold has come underneath vigour for unwell to take action, and final month mutated a complement for display trending topics. The change is designed to safeguard that trends simulate genuine universe events being lonesome by mixed news outlets.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.

