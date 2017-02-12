Sunday , 12 February 2017
Bounced cheques: Bank seeks FIR opposite 14 customers

Bounced cheques: Bank seeks FIR opposite 14 customers
LAHORE: A microfinance bank has left to justice seeking box opposite 14 business for arising cheques of loan instalments value Rs1.47 million that bounced.

Petitioner Waqas Bashir on interest of a bank submitted that a suspects performed loans and stopped profitable instalments afterwards. After slow on a mater on one after another pretext, a business released some cheques from opposite bank.

The cheques, however, bounced and could not be cashed. When contacted by a bank staff, a suspects threatened them with apocalyptic consequences.

When a bank deputy approached a area SHO, he refused to register cases opposite a suspects.

The postulant requested a justice to approach a SHO endangered to register FIRs opposite a suspects for giving a bank fake cheques rather than profitable their loans back.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.

