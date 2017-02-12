LAHORE: A microfinance bank has left to justice seeking box opposite 14 business for arising cheques of loan instalments value Rs1.47 million that bounced.
Petitioner Waqas Bashir on interest of a bank submitted that a suspects performed loans and stopped profitable instalments afterwards. After slow on a mater on one after another pretext, a business released some cheques from opposite bank.
The cheques, however, bounced and could not be cashed. When contacted by a bank staff, a suspects threatened them with apocalyptic consequences.
When a bank deputy approached a area SHO, he refused to register cases opposite a suspects.
The postulant requested a justice to approach a SHO endangered to register FIRs opposite a suspects for giving a bank fake cheques rather than profitable their loans back.
Bounced cheques: Bank seeks FIR opposite 14 customers
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.
