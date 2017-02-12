Sunday , 12 February 2017
Next elections: PTI to urge domestic activities in executive Punjab

Next elections: PTI to urge domestic activities in executive Punjab
LAHORE: The PTI will boost adult domestic activities in executive Punjab by enhancing communication among party’s internal leadership, pronounced Abdul Aleem Khan on Saturday.

The PTI Central Punjab authority pronounced a celebration had instituted conference routine and was deliberation several options in a backdrop of change in constituencies in a subsequent ubiquitous elections. “Considering a domestic scenario, a celebration will move winning horses to a forefront in a ubiquitous elections that are approaching during a stream year,” he added.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.

