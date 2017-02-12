LAHORE: The Raiwind City railway hire will be finished by Feb 2018 during a cost of about Rs135 million. This was pronounced by Pakistan Railways CEO Javed Anawar pronounced during a ground-breaking rite on Saturday of a project, where Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and eremite personality Maulana Tariq Jameel were also present. Saad pronounced a construction of a Raiwind railway hire would not usually promote those entrance for a annual eremite assemblage of a Tableeghi Jamaat though also a adults during large. A sheet reservation bureau will also be built during a Raiwind railway station. About 3.5 years ago, a apportion said, railways dialect was in a bad condition, though now a services were improving. Highlighting a alleviation during a railways, Saad pronounced e-ticketing use had been introduced, grant remuneration had been automated, 90% computerisation of railway land had been finished and 80% trains were now punctual. The apportion pronounced that railway stations were being assembled in Sibbi and Harnai, and a Kohat railway hire was also being improved. Work for raise and graduation of railways was being carried out opposite a country.
groundbreaking: Raiwind hire to be built by 2018
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.
