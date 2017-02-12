Sunday , 12 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Corridor of development: Shehbaz terms CPEC ‘game changer’ for whole region

Corridor of development: Shehbaz terms CPEC ‘game changer’ for whole region

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 12, 2017 In Sports 0
Corridor of development: Shehbaz terms CPEC ‘game changer’ for whole region
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

LAHORE: Terming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a diversion changer in a genuine sense, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pronounced a plan would befit Pakistan as good as a whole region.

The arch apportion voiced these views while articulate to a commission of Muslim League-N that called on him on Saturday. He pronounced China was creation an investment of $52 billion underneath a CPEC in Pakistan. “The CPEC associated projects are being carried out in a whole of Pakistan and a universe is astounded during a rapid execution of these projects,” he said.

“CPEC has non-stop new vistas of unfamiliar investment in Pakistan that would give larger advantages to a country. We are grateful to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and a people of China for such a outrageous investment package underneath CPEC.”

Shehbaz pronounced CPEC was a enormous plan of wealth and growth of Pakistan that has turn a existence and lots of auxiliary schemes were being carried out opposite a country.

“The rapid execution of CPEC associated projects is a priority and these projects would change a destiny of a nation,” he remarked.

Shehbaz claimed Chinese investment of billions of rupees would emanate measureless pursuit opportunities for a people in Pakistan. The CM was of a perspective that a plan would also play a purpose in alleviating misery as good as expelling terrorism.

The people of all a 4 provinces, including that of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir would advantage from a CPEC projects, he added.

Different projects including energy, infrastructure, Gwadar Port and industrial team-work have been enclosed in CPEC and rapid work is being finished over them. Solar, spark and hydel appetite producing plants are being set adult underneath a CPEC that would be useful to cope with appetite predicament in Pakistan, Shehbaz added.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Punjab University clash: Student groups censure any other for violence
Out-of-turn memberships: Lahore Gymkhana elections finally on track
Corridor of development: Shehbaz terms CPEC ‘game changer’ for whole region
Bounced cheques: Bank seeks FIR opposite 14 customers
Meeting: Dar welcomes proposals for FY18 budget
Weekly review: Index sees resistance, ends next 50,000
Research: Ford to deposit $1 billion in synthetic comprehension start-up
Boosted By Trump’s Agenda: Wall Street hits record again  
Energy cooperation: Pakistan, Azerbaijan tighten to signing oil, gas deal
Retailers onslaught to iron out e-commerce wrinkles
Against Fake News: ‘Tech firms contingency adult their game’ 
Divestment: Mari Petroleum’s batch offer termed overpriced

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions