Sunday , 12 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » Basic services: Rs1.56b allocated for growth projects in DG Khan

Basic services: Rs1.56b allocated for growth projects in DG Khan

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 12, 2017 In Sports 0
Basic services: Rs1.56b allocated for growth projects in DG Khan
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

DERA GHAZI KHAN: DG Khan Commissioner Muhammad Yasrib has pronounced Rs1.56 billion have been allocated for growth projects in water, gas, electricity, amicable and metropolitan infrastructure sectors in a city.

While chairing a assembly on Saturday, a commissioner pronounced a sovereign and a provincial governments have jointly supposing Rs1.56 billion for water, gas, electricity, amicable and metropolitan infrastructure sectors. He pronounced each subdivision would get a possess apart supports that would be spent on investiture of new schools, upgrading educational and health institutes, H2O supply, and new routes providing easy entrance to entrance markets. He pronounced primary minister’s tolerable growth goals aims during repairing, revamping and upgrading a growth schemes.

MPAs Sardar Khan Muhammad Jatoi, Hammad Nawaz Tipu, Zeeshan Khan Gorman, Muzaffar Garh Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar and other officials were preset on a meeting.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Promoting peace: Two-day cryptic song festival kicks off during Alhamra
Shielding children: Number of child work cases surges in Bahawalpur
groundbreaking: Raiwind hire to be built by 2018
Starter forum: Young and aged come together for art show
Basic services: Rs1.56b allocated for growth projects in DG Khan
Next elections: PTI to urge domestic activities in executive Punjab
Punjab University clash: Student groups censure any other for violence
Out-of-turn memberships: Lahore Gymkhana elections finally on track
Corridor of development: Shehbaz terms CPEC ‘game changer’ for whole region
Bounced cheques: Bank seeks FIR opposite 14 customers
Meeting: Dar welcomes proposals for FY18 budget
Weekly review: Index sees resistance, ends next 50,000

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions