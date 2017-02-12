DERA GHAZI KHAN: DG Khan Commissioner Muhammad Yasrib has pronounced Rs1.56 billion have been allocated for growth projects in water, gas, electricity, amicable and metropolitan infrastructure sectors in a city.
While chairing a assembly on Saturday, a commissioner pronounced a sovereign and a provincial governments have jointly supposing Rs1.56 billion for water, gas, electricity, amicable and metropolitan infrastructure sectors. He pronounced each subdivision would get a possess apart supports that would be spent on investiture of new schools, upgrading educational and health institutes, H2O supply, and new routes providing easy entrance to entrance markets. He pronounced primary minister’s tolerable growth goals aims during repairing, revamping and upgrading a growth schemes.
MPAs Sardar Khan Muhammad Jatoi, Hammad Nawaz Tipu, Zeeshan Khan Gorman, Muzaffar Garh Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar and other officials were preset on a meeting.
Basic services: Rs1.56b allocated for growth projects in DG Khan
DERA GHAZI KHAN: DG Khan Commissioner Muhammad Yasrib has pronounced Rs1.56 billion have been allocated for growth projects in water, gas, electricity, amicable and metropolitan infrastructure sectors in a city.
While chairing a assembly on Saturday, a commissioner pronounced a sovereign and a provincial governments have jointly supposing Rs1.56 billion for water, gas, electricity, amicable and metropolitan infrastructure sectors. He pronounced each subdivision would get a possess apart supports that would be spent on investiture of new schools, upgrading educational and health institutes, H2O supply, and new routes providing easy entrance to entrance markets. He pronounced primary minister’s tolerable growth goals aims during repairing, revamping and upgrading a growth schemes.
MPAs Sardar Khan Muhammad Jatoi, Hammad Nawaz Tipu, Zeeshan Khan Gorman, Muzaffar Garh Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar and other officials were preset on a meeting.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Shielding children: Number of child work cases ...
February 12, 2017
Corridor of development: Shehbaz terms CPEC ‘game ...
February 12, 2017
Weekly review: Index sees resistance, ends next ...
February 11, 2017
Energy cooperation: Pakistan, Azerbaijan tighten to signing ...
February 11, 2017