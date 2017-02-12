BAHAWALPUR: The series of child work cases is invariably rising in Bahawalpur while a work dialect is tight-lipped on a conditions and actions are usually singular to paper work.
District work bureau in a city legalised around 451 locations from Jan 2016 to Dec 2016 and purebred FIRs opposite 30 people for employing child labour, pronounced District Labour Inspector Bahawalpur Mehar Azhar Hayaat while articulate to The Express Tribune.
According to The Global Slavery Index 2013, Pakistan comes third, after Mauritania and Haiti, in a superiority of child labour. The supervision has unsuccessful to control a child work consult given 1996, that done it formidable to discern sum of children operative in opposite sectors in a country.
A proprietor of Bahawalpur Chaudhry Abdul Razzaq pronounced there are a series of places in a city where teenager children are forced to work during shops, workshops of mechanics, naan shops, confectioneries and tea stalls. The areas where these children can be found operative are Circular Road, Fareed Gate, Fawara Chowk, Saraiki Chowk, Welcome Chowk, Shahi Bazaar, Chowk Bazaar and Saraafa Bazaar.
He demanded of Bahawalpur Commissioner and Bahawalpur DCO to take notice of this situation.
It is also believed that it is impassioned misery that leads a relatives of immature children to put them to work.
Ten-year-old Kashif who is training welding pronounced his father is a studious of illness and works as a labourer. “I am paid Rs50 per week from a emporium where we am training welding. we wish to go to propagandize though it’s unfit due to poverty,” he pronounced with tears rolling down his cheeks. Another child, Muhammad Iqbal, eight, pronounced he has 8 siblings and their father works as a labourer. “In sequence to support my family we started operative during a tractor seminar and we get Rs50 per week,” he said.
Likewise, a story of Muhammad Shoaib, 13, is not different. He is a proprietor of Mehndi Wala Khoo and his father works during a section kiln. He has 6 siblings and nobody goes to school. “I work during a emporium 15 hours a day where we am also training how to work a lathe machine,” he said.
Mehar pronounced whenever they come opposite a news of a child work they raid a place and understanding with a people involved.
“Around 30 FIRs were purebred in 2016 alone opposite people for employing child work and we have dealt with 29 cases. A excellent of Rs900,000 was imposed on these suspects,” he said. He combined that a work dialect is perplexing to exercise laws associated to child work and severely traffic with a people involved.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.
