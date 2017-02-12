Starter forum: Young and aged come together for art show

Sunday , 12 February 2017
LAHORE: An art muster showcasing works of budding artists as good as seasoned artists of a nation non-stop during Alhamra Art Centre on Saturday. The muster organized by a Artists Association of Punjab (AAP) will continue compartment Feb 20.

Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana was a arch guest during opening rite of a organisation show, that facilities artworks of 50 artists from all over Pakistan.

Every year, a grand vaunt showcases hundreds of paintings, sculptures and striking humanities representing farrago of ideas, images, techniques and mediums.

The Artists Association of Punjab is a forum of artists, who assimilated hands to emanate a height where any artist could turn a member and attend if he passes by subordinate scrutiny. The organisation is a separate physique with a tiny membership fee.

Only a best works go on display. Paintings and other exhibits are comparison by a organisation of comparison art masters and can be purchased during reasonable prices.

AAP Chairperson Prof Ijaz ul Hasan believes a annual eventuality becomes probable each year since of a corner efforts of a association. “The success of this muster and convention also lies in a appearance of viewers,” he added.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.

