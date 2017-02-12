Promoting peace: Two-day cryptic song festival kicks off during Alhamra

A organization of singers performs on a initial day of a Mystic Music Sufi Festival during Alhamra Cultural Complex. PHOTO: EXPRESS
LAHORE: To applaud and foster a loyal suggestion of artistic countenance in mysticism, a two-day Mystic Music Sufi Festival kicked off during Alhamra Cultural Complex during Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.
Organised by Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop – a non-governmental organization clinging to a means of behaving humanities – a festival is a 15th such eventuality given a year 2000.
Around 400 musicians from 26 groups of Sufi singers from opposite a nation are approaching to perform on theatre during the
two days.
Speaking during a initial press briefing, maestro actor Usman Peerzada, who heads a RPTW, pronounced as an organization they had never wanted these festivals to turn snob events and always done an bid to make them permitted for a ubiquitous public.
“Due to a swell of extremism in a country, appropriation from multinational sources has gradually left down and festivals can't be organised on a bigger level,” he said. “A lot of bid and formulation goes into this festival each year notwithstanding singular resources. We have requested a Punjab arch apportion this time to support us in reviving a tradition of a World Performing Arts Festival, that has not been hold given 2008.”
RPTW Media Cell Director Tasneem Peerzada pronounced a festival would move together one of a best choice of different groups of Sufi singers to showcase Sufi communication and music.
“It has also been a good height for over a decade to move a best and many moving Sufi traditions of this land to a rest of a world. Thus, introducing a pacific and soothing picture of this pleasing nation and a abounding culture,” she said. “This is some-more critical and applicable now during these times of tellurian doubt and miss of awareness.”
Tasneem pronounced such festivals supposing a critical possibility to know a attraction of Sufi poetry, a knowledge voiced in their words, phrases and foresightedness. “Whether it is a communication of Baba Bulleh Shah, Shah Abdul Lateef or a kalam of Mian Muhammad Baksh and Waris Shah, their summary is a same: to foster peace,” she elaborated.
Some of a artist and groups approaching to perform during a eventuality embody a qawal twin of Rizwan-Moazzam, Akhtar Chinal Zahri, Zarsanga, Shah Jo Raag Fakhirs, Niazi brothers, Nighat Chaudhry, Kirshan Lal Bheel, Mian Miri Qawal, Chand-Sooraj, Goonga Sain-Mithu Sain, Bazam-e-Laiqa, Suriya Khanam and Wahdat Rameez.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.
