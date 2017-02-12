Punjab University clash: Student groups censure any other for violence

LAHORE: Several protests were staged on Saturday opposite assault on a Punjab University campus with students from both sides blaming any other for a clash.
Several students were harmed and during slightest 3 were hospitalised a day progressing after members of a worried Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) thrashed activists of Pakhtun Education Development Movement (PEDM).
On Saturday, PEDM members staged a criticism inside PU’s Hostel Number 4, perfectionist insurance from a IJT ‘goons’. They purported a varsity administration was safeguarding a IJT activists and no movement had been taken opposite hooliganism.
Two identical protests were also hold outward a Lahore Press Club (LPC).
The initial one was organized jointly by a Baloch councils of opposite universities in Punjab, PEDM and a Progressive Youth Alliance. The protesters demanded confidence and a pacific sourroundings for stability their studies during a university. They also called for movement opposite a enemy of students a day earlier.
Jasim Baloch, a Punjab University student, believed a state and university were obliged for providing confidence to students. “The IJT has been targeting a students while a administration has been a still witness in a whole affair,” he alleged. “We are here to get preparation and direct confidence from a university and a Punjab government.”
Another tyro Dawood Khan pronounced a IJT had illegally assigned Hostel Number 1 and around 100 members of a tyro physique were vital there.
“They are accusing us of lifting anti-state slogans, that is a newfound approach to dominate students from Balochistan,” he said. “Their promotion is dangerous as it is not usually discriminatory though also swelling hatred.”
Meanwhile, a IJT itself organized a criticism outward a LPC as well, claiming a strife during PU on Friday was a ‘conspiracy opposite a university’.
The worried tyro leaders called for expelling ‘anti-student elements’ from a campus, claiming those concerned in a assault were ‘outsiders’.
Changing a progressing stance, a IJT blamed a students from Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) for a violence. Blaming a former vice-chancellor for a trouble, a tyro kinship demanded that Dr Mujahid Kamran, now staying in a VC House, should be asked to empty it.
When contacted, Dr Mujahid pronounced that job students from Balochistan ‘touts’ was an insult to a whole village and a students, who had trafficked distant from their homes for education.
He pronounced a IJT had used force and assault in a past and was now doing a same. He combined he was not a partial of a administration anymore and should not be named in such controversies.
Meanwhile, PEDM students sojourn holed adult within a PU’s Hostel Number 4 with many other students from other hostels also stranded there.
“We are staying here for a reserve as a IJT has been organisation adult during other hostels of a university. We did this out of reserve concerns,” pronounced Jaffar Khan, another tyro from Balochistan.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 12th, 2017.
