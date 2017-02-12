Sunday , 12 February 2017
Trump: Washington '100%' behind Tokyo after North Korea barb launch

Trump: Washington ‘100%’ behind Tokyo after North Korea barb launch
US President Donald Trump praised Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “strong hands” after nod him with a cuddle during a White House. PHOTO: AFP

WEST PALM BEACH: President Donald Trump positive Japan it has a full support of a United States following a North Korean ballistic barb launch.

Trump welcomes Abe with comfortable White House embrace

“I only wish everybody to know and entirely know that a United States of America stands behind Japan, a good ally, 100 percent,” Trump pronounced in a really brief matter during a corner news discussion with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He did not elaborate.

The Japanese personality denounced a launch, that came in rebuttal of UN resolutions, as “absolutely intolerable.”

“North Korea contingency entirely approve with a applicable UN Security Council resolutions,” Abe said.

The dual leaders were vocalization after spending a day together during Trump’s lush Mar-a-Lago review in Florida, personification golf and dining with their wives.

On Friday, a span met during a White House and validated a strength of US-Japan ties.

North Korea fires ballistic barb in plea to Trump: Seoul

The North Korean barb launch, a initial given Trump became president, took place during 7:55 am Sunday (22:55 GMT Saturday) from Banghyon atmosphere bottom in a western range of North Pyongan and flew easterly towards a Sea of Japan, South Korea’s invulnerability method said.

“The petrify form of a ballistic barb has nonetheless to be identified”, a invulnerability method orator told AFP.

Five chief tests and a array of barb launches given 2006 have resulted in Pyongyang being slapped with crippling general sanctions, that were serve tightened in Mar and December.

But a measures have not deterred North Korean personality Kim Jong-Un from posterior his chief ambitions.

