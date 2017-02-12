Sunday , 12 February 2017
JLo-Drake attribute ‘fizzled’ out due to chaotic schedules

JLo-Drake attribute ‘fizzled’ out due to chaotic schedules
Singers J Lo and rapper Drake. PHOTO: PEOPLE

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and rapper Drake have called it quits on their regretful attribute as they were reportedly bustling with their chaotic schedules.

According to a source, yet a twin have distant for now, Lopez and Drake are penetrating on giving it another possibility “in a future”.

Rihanna feels ‘sick’ about Drake’s new love

“She likes Drake. They’re only busy, so it has fizzled,” a source told etonline.com.

Have JLo, Drake reliable their romance?

“She’s a mom with an insanely bustling career. He’s furloughed in Europe. Who knows what will occur in a destiny when they’re some-more means to be in a same place,” a source added.

