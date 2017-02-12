Sunday , 12 February 2017
Man throws iPhone 7 off world's tallest building

Man throws iPhone 7 off world’s tallest building
A Ukrainian video blogger has thrown his iPhone 7 Plus from a world’s tallest building to see how strong a smartphone indeed is when put to a ultimate test.

YouTube user TechRax common his latest video on Wednesday in that he is seen on a tip building of a Burj Khalifa building in Dubai and tosses his phone off a regard deck, according to Time magazine.

Ufone, Telenor set to offer iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

He after headed down to attempted to find where it indeed fell, unsurprisingly he is incompetent to lane a location.

After anticipating a phone in a derelict state he says, ‘’This thing is fried.’’

He went on to say, ”It is only totally broken and a impact strike it to a indicate where we can't lane it.’’

The article originally seemed on Time

