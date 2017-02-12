Screen squeeze
A Ukrainian video blogger has thrown his iPhone 7 Plus from a world’s tallest building to see how strong a smartphone indeed is when put to a ultimate test.
YouTube user TechRax common his latest video on Wednesday in that he is seen on a tip building of a Burj Khalifa building in Dubai and tosses his phone off a regard deck, according to Time magazine.
Ufone, Telenor set to offer iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
He after headed down to attempted to find where it indeed fell, unsurprisingly he is incompetent to lane a location.
After anticipating a phone in a derelict state he says, ‘’This thing is fried.’’
He went on to say, ”It is only totally broken and a impact strike it to a indicate where we can't lane it.’’
The article originally seemed on Time
Read full story
February 12, 2017
Man throws iPhone 7 off world’s tallest building
Screen squeeze
A Ukrainian video blogger has thrown his iPhone 7 Plus from a world’s tallest building to see how strong a smartphone indeed is when put to a ultimate test.
YouTube user TechRax common his latest video on Wednesday in that he is seen on a tip building of a Burj Khalifa building in Dubai and tosses his phone off a regard deck, according to Time magazine.
Ufone, Telenor set to offer iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
He after headed down to attempted to find where it indeed fell, unsurprisingly he is incompetent to lane a location.
After anticipating a phone in a derelict state he says, ‘’This thing is fried.’’
He went on to say, ”It is only totally broken and a impact strike it to a indicate where we can't lane it.’’
The article originally seemed on Time
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Why buy Galaxy S7 if we can ...
February 12, 2017
Afghan repatriated from Germany bleeding in Kabul ...
February 12, 2017
Brazil military exclude to finish week-long strike ...
February 12, 2017
Mexicans to theatre anti-Trump protests
February 12, 2017