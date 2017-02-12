Erdogan says Turkish operation in Syria will continue to Raqqa

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan creates a debate during a discussion on presidential complement in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb 11, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan pronounced on Sunday that a final idea of a Turkish troops intrusion into Syria was not only to retake a city of al-Bab from Islamic State, though to clean a limit segment including Raqqa of a militants.
“The ultimate idea is to clean a 5,000-square-km area,” Erdogan told a news discussion before his depart on an central revisit to Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
Turkey has prolonged advocated a “safe zone” for civilians in northern Syria privileged of Islamic State militants and a Kurdish YPG militia, though says such an area would need to be policed by a no-fly zone.
Erdogan pronounced he had discussed this again with a United States and Russia and that Turkey was prepared to do a infrastructure work in a zone, to assistance forestall emigration from Syria and concede those who had fled to Turkey to go home.
