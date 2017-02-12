Sunday , 12 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Grenade blast kills dual children in Buner

Grenade blast kills dual children in Buner

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 12, 2017 In Commerce 0
Grenade blast kills dual children in Buner
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

PESHAWAR: At slightest dual children were killed and another critically bleeding in a grenade blast in Buner, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Sunday, officials said.

The children of a shepherd family were personification in a alpine encampment when they found a palm grenade and incidentally set it off, DC Buner Zariful Maani said.

The dual brothers aged 9 and 10 died, while their seven-year-old womanlike cousin is in a vicious condition, Maani said.

Another internal supervision official, Aizaz Ahmad, reliable a details.

8 passed as newcomer outpost plunges into depth in Buner

The encampment is tighten to a Swat Valley, where a army sent 30,000 infantry in 2009 to conflict militants of a restricted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) led locally by Mullah Fazlullah. He had taken control of a hollow and waged a debate of violence, including beheadings and attacks on girls’ schools.

Officials contend that Fazlullah fled to Afghanistan during a offensive. In 2013 Fazlullah became arch of a TTP.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Turkmenistan votes in biased presidential poll
Erdogan says Turkish operation in Syria will continue to Raqqa
Man throws iPhone 7 off world’s tallest building
British man’s gift donations solidified by US as his name is ‘Islam’
North Korea barb exam draws madness of US, Japan, South Korea
Why buy Galaxy S7 if we can get A5 during a reduce price