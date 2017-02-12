The encampment is tighten to a Swat Valley, where a army sent 30,000 infantry in 2009 to conflict militants of a restricted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) led locally by Mullah Fazlullah. He had taken control of a hollow and waged a debate of violence, including beheadings and attacks on girls’ schools.
Officials contend that Fazlullah fled to Afghanistan during a offensive. In 2013 Fazlullah became arch of a TTP.
Grenade blast kills dual children in Buner
PESHAWAR: At slightest dual children were killed and another critically bleeding in a grenade blast in Buner, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Sunday, officials said.
The children of a shepherd family were personification in a alpine encampment when they found a palm grenade and incidentally set it off, DC Buner Zariful Maani said.
The dual brothers aged 9 and 10 died, while their seven-year-old womanlike cousin is in a vicious condition, Maani said.
Another internal supervision official, Aizaz Ahmad, reliable a details.
8 passed as newcomer outpost plunges into depth in Buner
