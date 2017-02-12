Turkmenistan votes in biased presidential poll

Last year Berdymukhamedov sealed off on inherent changes that paved a approach for his lifelong sequence by stripping divided top age boundary for presidential candidates.
Another change extended presidential terms from 5 to 7 years.
Voters in Ashgabat overwhelmingly pronounced they were subsidy Berdymukhamedov.
“I voted for a initial time, and chose a president,” pronounced Zokhra, an 18-year aged tyro embellished out in splendid red inhabitant dress who was voting during her university.
“We are determining a future,” pronounced Zokhra, who was presented with one of Berdymukhamedov’s books and a garland of flowers by officials after she expel her vote.
One-sided votes are standard in Central Asia, a Muslim-majority ex-Soviet segment politically tighten to Russia and China, where reigning presidents are customarily approaching to die in power.
“These regimes have a proof of their possess and they really most follow that logic,” pronounced Annette Bohr, an associate associate of a Russia and Eurasia programme during a Chatham House consider tank.
Turkmenistan’s regime is “even some-more odious and personalist” than those found in beside Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Bohr said.
“Berdymukhamedov is predicted in that he will do what he has to do in sequence to continue that regime.”
Leadership cult
Like Turkmenistan’s initial boss Niyazov, who renamed months after family members and wrote a “book of a soul” that was mandatory in schools, Berdymukhamedov has presided over a flowering care cult.
Both organisation are celebrated by golden statues in Ashgabat, where healthy gas resources is flaunted in lavish, showy white marble architecture, even as other tools of a nation humour poverty.
Berdymukhamedov is strictly famous as a country’s “Protector” and has created communication and books on topics from tea to horses.
He is a penetrating equestrian though fell off his equine after winning a competition in 2013 in a occurrence prisoner by spectators on video though inside adult by state media.
New York-based watchdog Human Rights Watch pronounced forward of a polls that Berdymukhamedov has taken “a few medium stairs to retreat some of Niyazov’s deleterious policies” though has continued some of his “most critical abuses.”
Ahead of a vote, “voters can't demonstrate their views about all possibilities in an open demeanour and but fear,” a organisation said.
Turkmenistan is set to horde a Asian Indoor Games in Sep and Reporters Without Borders warned Friday that a handful of eccentric reporters in a nation are “being subjected to an rare crackdown” forward of a showpiece event.
Although Turkmenistan sits on a world’s fourth largest healthy gas reserves, it has unsuccessful to variegate a economy and stays heavily reliant on exports to China.
At a commencement of 2015 a supervision devalued a manat banking by 19 percent, while Berdymukhamedov has warned of a need to lift tariffs for water, gas and electricity, that were all giveaway underneath Niyazov.
