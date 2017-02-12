Protecting minorities

It is positively a pierce to be appreciated that a National Assembly has nice several bills to quell sectarianism and terrorism. It is, however, among many things that are too small too late. Part of a check says that “terrorism, sectarianism and extremism have gripped a whole nation and these acts have turn a sequence of a day. The nation is flitting by an unusual situation…” It baffles a mind what is so quite new about a conditions and because it took so prolonged to rise a clarity of coercion on a matter.
Among a nice bills is also one on forced marriages of women and girls belonging to a eremite minority. The check dictates that a punishment of forcing a lady into matrimony will not be reduction than 3 years. While these amendments are indispensable and necessary, how can one forget a complicity of a state itself in permitting an sourroundings gainful to a army of extremism to grow and prosper. Sectarianism has ‘gripped a country’ given during slightest a early 90s. The state itself has upheld nonconformist groups that are not usually a approach hazard to life for many though also a hazard in terms of bland instances of taste and hardship such as in cases of forced conversions. The state itself has stood by, watched and applauded as city after city was influenced by targeted killings and Ahmadis were discriminated in each globe of life, while Shias were targeted in groups.
As critical as these bills are, they can't be taken as a certain pointer of improved times to come if MPAs and MNAs themselves are seen during rallies and ‘conferences’ of nonconformist groups. In fact, many recently, it was a interior apportion who pronounced in Parliament that “banned narrow-minded organisations could not be alike with other criminialized militant organisations”. With such a mindset, one wonders how prolonged it will unequivocally take to arise adult and smell a coffee. It is, again, discernible that these amendments have been done though maybe a some-more genuine change needs to come in a minds of those in a corridors of power, both municipal and military.
Protecting minorities
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 13th, 2017.
