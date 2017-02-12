Chelsea go 10 points transparent with pull during Burnley

Burnley’s English defender Ben Mee vies with Chelsea’s Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa (3rd L) during a English Premier League football compare between Burnley and Chelsea during Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on Feb 12, 2017.
PHOTO: AFP
LONDON: Premier League leaders Chelsea changed 10 points transparent during a tip on Sunday notwithstanding being hold by Burnley in an interesting diversion played amid flurries of sleet and snow.
Pedro gave Chelsea an early lead from a pass by Victor Moses though a home side fought behind good and equalised mid by a initial half with a glorious curling giveaway flog by Robbie Brady, creation his full debut.
Matt Lowton and Andre Gray missed good chances as Burnley sought to say their considerable home record, while a counterclaim singular Antonio Conte’s side who could have their lead cut to 8 by Manchester City on Monday.
Burnley, promoted final season, changed adult one place to 12th and entirely deserved a indicate for their suggestion and quality. They have warranted 29 of their 30 points this deteriorate during home.
“We contingency be a bit unhappy to take usually one point,” Chelsea’s manager Antonio Conte told Sky Sports. “We started good and kept a conditions underneath control. We could have killed a diversion though it didn’t happen.”
His group dominated possession though managed usually dual shots on aim all match, a second of that was a goal.
It came in usually a sixth notation from a classical renew commencement with a throw-in low in their possess half.
Pedro was concerned before Eden Hazard found Moses in space on a right and his cranky took out 4 defenders, permitting Pedro to flog goalkeeper Tom Heaton.
The equaliser was believed to be a initial idea Chelsea had conceded from a approach giveaway flog in 4 years.
Brady, a £13 million signing from Norwich City in January, twisted his bid ideally over a wall and into a tip dilemma of a net from 20 metres.
Burnley could even have taken a lead when Thibaut Courtois had to save with his legs from full behind Lowton.
In a quieter second half striker Gray also missed a good chance, sharpened wrongly during a goalkeeper. The Lancashire side could not conduct a initial joining win during home to Chelsea given 1983 though their supporters, players and manager were gay with a performance.
“The lads were glorious and it shows what they’re about,” goalscorer Brady told Sky Sports. Manager Sean Dyche pronounced a outcome was a prerogative for bravery. “The genius is a categorical thing I’m gratified with,” he said. “We wanted to do what we do. For a initial 20 mins we couldn’t get it right, though we was super-impressed with a greeting to their goal. You’re holding on a excellent side and we singular them to dual efforts on target.”
