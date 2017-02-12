Saudi King Salman meets with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Feb 12, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
RIYADH: “Islamophobia” in tools of a universe is fuelling terrorism, a conduct of a United Nations pronounced on a revisit to Saudi Arabia Sunday, as anti-immigrant view rises in some countries.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres done a criticism to reporters after talks with Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince and Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef, and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“One of a things that fuel terrorism is a countenance in some tools of a universe of Islamophobic feelings and Islamophobic policies and Islamophobic hatred speeches,” Guterres pronounced during a corner news discussion with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.
“This is a best support that Daesh can have to make a possess propaganda,” Guterres said, regulating an Arabic acronym for a Islamic State organisation of Sunni militants in Syria and Iraq.
‘Islamophobia’ fuelling terrorism: UN chief
UN arch calls for lifting US transport ban
The belligerent organisation has also claimed lethal attacks in Saudi Arabia and in Europe.
Anti-immigration politicians including France’s Marine Le Pen have seen their recognition arise after an liquid to Europe of migrants, many of them Muslims journey wars in Syria and elsewhere.
US President Donald Trump released an sequence in late Jan that denied entrance to all refugees for 120 days.
It also blocked travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. Refugees from Syria were blocked indefinitely.
CIA executive gives award to Saudi climax prince
But a sequence has faced obstacles and on Thursday an appellate justice motionless unanimously to say a retard on Trump’s order.
Syria’s dispute has combined 4.8 million refugees and killed some-more than 310,000 people given it began with anti-government protests in Mar 2011.
Guterres pronounced “we will never be successful in fighting terrorism in Syria if an thorough domestic resolution is not found for a Syrian people.”
A new turn of UN-sponsored assent talks is scheduled for Feb 20 in Geneva.
Guterres arrived in Saudi Arabia from Turkey and is to be in Dubai on Monday for a World Government Summit during his informal tour.
