Monday , 13 February 2017
Three harmed in South Waziristan IED explosion

Three harmed in South Waziristan IED explosion

Three harmed in South Waziristan IED explosion
At slightest 3 people were harmed on Monday when an makeshift bomb device (IED) went off nearby a confidence crew car in a South Waziristan agency.

According to details, a occurrence took place in a Toe Khula area of a group early this morning.

Three suspected militants killed in North Waziristan IED blast

 

In Nov final year, a Pakistan Army vital was killed and 6 soldiers harmed in a roadside IED blast in South Waziristan Agency.

Major Imran was killed during a thong hunt operation in Wana, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

South Waziristan Agency was a building of a outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan until 2009 when a troops routed a terrorists in a large operation, code-named Rah-e-Nijat.

