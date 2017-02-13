Umar Akmal was discharged for 0 opposite Peshawar Zalmi. PHOTO COURTESY: PCB
Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal done a record on Sunday’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) tie between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai when he was discharged for a steep by pacer Hasan Ali.
Following a dismissal, Akmal changed to a tip of a list of batsmen with many ducks in T20 matches. The 26-year-old now has 24 ducks underneath his belt, leading South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs, Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan, and West Indies’ Dwayne Smith, who are all tied on 23.
Unfortunately, a second book of a PSL has not been a enlightened one for a right-handed batsman so far, as he usually managed 35 runs from 3 innings, that includes dual ducks.
Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars, a side that Akmal now represents, have also mislaid dual of their 3 matches in a tournament, with a final better entrance after they could usually conduct a measure of 59 opposite Peshawar Zalmi. On a other hand, Zalmi were means to bind a three-wicket nail-biting feat with 18 balls to spare.
Umar Akmal creates neglected record for many T20 ducks
