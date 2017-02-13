Monday , 13 February 2017
Drake clarifies rumours about seeking lady to take off her scarf

Posted date : February 13, 2017 In Sports
Drake clarifies rumours about seeking lady to take off her scarf
PHOTO: FILE

Drake is famous to have a tighten attribute with his fans from around a world.

The One Dance thespian took to Instagram, to impact rumours about him disrespecting a Muslim lady by seeking her to take off her headband during in one of his concerts.

He posted, “I make a indicate each night to finish my shows on tonnes of togetherness and love, so to find out that we am being employed in a feign media story about me disrespecting Muslims is harmful to me.

“At my uncover in a 02 in London, we was articulate to four women one of whom was wearing a coupler and a winter scarf. we done a criticism about holding off a headband since we suffer accessible chaff with a fans,” Drake continued. “I am good wakeful of what a hijab is and we would never make a unpleasant criticism like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one.”

JLo shocked Drake will lie on her

“I am unapproachable that my closest friends and fans come from all opposite religions and races, maybe whoever done adult this story should spend some-more time training about other cultures and reduction time perplexing to order us.”

Here is a strange post:

I make a indicate each night to finish my shows on tones of togetherness and adore so, to find out that we am being employed in a feign media story about me disrespecting Muslims is harmful to me. At my uncover in a 02 in London we was articulate to 4 women one of whom was wearing a coupler and a winter scarf, we done a criticism about holding off a headband since we suffer accessible chaff with a fans. we am good wakeful of what a hijab is and we would never make a unpleasant criticism like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one. we am unapproachable that my closest friends and fans come from all opposite religions and races, maybe whoever done adult this story should spend some-more time training about other cultures and reduction time perplexing to order us.

A print posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 10, 2017 during 3:24pm PST

Drake is now bustling with his Boy Meets World tour.

Successful: Best Drake ever had

“I see we 4 girls right there, we wish we carrying a good time,” Drake, pronounced onstage during his London concert, holding special notice of some ladies toward a front.

He afterwards added, “You got on that prohibited a** headband right there, we competence wish to take this off. You don’t need to come out with that poo.”

However, in a video, he never pronounced Hijab.

Watch a video here:

Drake will be furloughed through England, Germany, a Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, France and Scotland.

Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below. 

