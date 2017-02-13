BAHAWALPUR: In a thrilling, neck-and-neck competition, Nadir Magsi won a Cholistan Jeep Rally 2017 followed by Ronnie Patel. The foe was hold during a ancestral Derawar Fort on Sunday. Official formula were not announced compartment filing of this story.
Nadir, a favourite to win a rally, did not defect his home throng and lonesome a stretch of 253 kilometres in 2 hours, 26 minutes, while Ronnie Patel clinched a second position by completing a foe in 2 hours, 30 minutes.
This year, during slightest 3 women and dual foreigners also participated in a batch difficulty race. Jameela Asif, Tushna Patel and Dr Ambreen took partial in 90-kilometre lane race.
“Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally has achieved a standing of an general sports eventuality and along with a graduation of Pakistan’s soothing picture it is a best approach to foster tourism,” Syed Raza Ali Gillani pronounced while addressing a opening ceremony.
CM’s Adviser on Tourism Haider Ali voiced compensation over a arrangements and pronounced a eventuality had helped a good understanding in boosting business activities in a region.
A folk night was also organized in that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and other artists preoccupied a assembly by their performance.
In addition, a kabbadi compare was also played between Shahiwala and Yazman teams. The foe was won by Yazman team.
Besides, Desi Wrestling foe and an archery competition along with informative dance of camels were also organised.
Spirit of adventure: Nadir Magsi clinches Cholistan dried challenge
BAHAWALPUR: In a thrilling, neck-and-neck competition, Nadir Magsi won a Cholistan Jeep Rally 2017 followed by Ronnie Patel. The foe was hold during a ancestral Derawar Fort on Sunday. Official formula were not announced compartment filing of this story.
Nadir, a favourite to win a rally, did not defect his home throng and lonesome a stretch of 253 kilometres in 2 hours, 26 minutes, while Ronnie Patel clinched a second position by completing a foe in 2 hours, 30 minutes.
This year, during slightest 3 women and dual foreigners also participated in a batch difficulty race. Jameela Asif, Tushna Patel and Dr Ambreen took partial in 90-kilometre lane race.
“Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally has achieved a standing of an general sports eventuality and along with a graduation of Pakistan’s soothing picture it is a best approach to foster tourism,” Syed Raza Ali Gillani pronounced while addressing a opening ceremony.
CM’s Adviser on Tourism Haider Ali voiced compensation over a arrangements and pronounced a eventuality had helped a good understanding in boosting business activities in a region.
A folk night was also organized in that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and other artists preoccupied a assembly by their performance.
In addition, a kabbadi compare was also played between Shahiwala and Yazman teams. The foe was won by Yazman team.
Besides, Desi Wrestling foe and an archery competition along with informative dance of camels were also organised.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 13th, 2017.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Are we stranded in suffocating embraces?
February 13, 2017
Dependence on Rangers in Karachi has influenced ...
February 13, 2017
Chelsea go 10 points transparent with pull ...
February 12, 2017
Beyond choosing observation
February 12, 2017