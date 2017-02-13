Monday , 13 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Spirit of adventure: Nadir Magsi clinches Cholistan dried challenge

Spirit of adventure: Nadir Magsi clinches Cholistan dried challenge

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 13, 2017 In Commerce 0
Spirit of adventure: Nadir Magsi clinches Cholistan dried challenge
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

BAHAWALPUR: In a thrilling, neck-and-neck competition, Nadir Magsi won a Cholistan Jeep Rally 2017 followed by Ronnie Patel. The foe was hold during a ancestral Derawar Fort on Sunday. Official formula were not announced compartment filing of this story.

Nadir, a favourite to win a rally, did not defect his home throng and lonesome a stretch of 253 kilometres in 2 hours, 26 minutes, while Ronnie Patel clinched a second position by completing a foe in 2 hours, 30 minutes.

This year, during slightest 3 women and dual foreigners also participated in a batch difficulty race. Jameela Asif, Tushna Patel and Dr Ambreen took partial in 90-kilometre lane race.

“Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally has achieved a standing of an general sports eventuality and along with a graduation of Pakistan’s soothing picture it is a best approach to foster tourism,” Syed Raza Ali Gillani pronounced while addressing a opening ceremony.

CM’s Adviser on Tourism Haider Ali voiced compensation over a arrangements and pronounced a eventuality had helped a good understanding in boosting business activities in a region.

A folk night was also organized in that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and other artists preoccupied a assembly by their performance.

In addition, a kabbadi compare was also played between Shahiwala and Yazman teams. The foe was won by Yazman team.

Besides, Desi Wrestling foe and an archery competition along with informative dance of camels were also organised.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 13th, 2017.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Spirit of adventure: Nadir Magsi clinches Cholistan dried challenge
United Airlines commander private after intercom rant
Netanyahu to exam Trump process during Washington talks
Are we stranded in suffocating embraces?
Taimur Ali Khan’s initial design is out and we are literally speechless
Umar Akmal creates neglected record for many T20 ducks
Erdogan says Turkish army tighten to holding IS-held town
Dependence on Rangers in Karachi has influenced opening of police: IG Sindh
Drake clarifies rumours about seeking lady to take off her scarf
Three harmed in South Waziristan IED explosion
Traffic and Karachi Riots
Civic issues unsolved

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions