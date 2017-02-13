Monday , 13 February 2017
Rebel groups strife in north-west Syria

Rebel groups strife in north-west Syria
Rebel fighters can be seen in Syria who are perplexing to reject a President Bashar Al Assad PHOTO: AFP

BEIRUT: Syrian mutinous militants on Monday seen as tighten to Islamic State battled a opposition tough Islamist coterie in north-western Syria in an sharpening energy struggle, a fight guard and an central with another mutinous organisation said.

Jund al-Aqsa and Tahrir al Sham clashed around Kafr Zeita in the panorama north of Hama, and nearby Tamaniaa, Khan Sheikhoun and Tal Aaas in southern Idlib Province, according to a Syrian Observatory for Human Rights that is a Britain-based fight monitor.

An central with a mutinous organisation that fights underneath a banner of a Free Syrian Army (FSA), that was not concerned in a confrontations, reliable a fighting.

Putin says Aleppo recapture ‘very important’ for Syria

The categorical dispute in Syria’s polite fight pits Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, corroborated by Russia, Iran and Shi’ite militias, opposite an array of mutinous groups aiming to reject him, including some that have been corroborated by a US, Turkey and Gulf monarchies.

Since a army took Aleppo in December, some of a many armed groups in a north-west combined into factions that are now fighting any other for control of domain and resources.

Tahrir al-Sham was combined in Jan this year when a Nusra Front and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham merged.

Furthermore, several other Islamist groups such as Jund al-Aqsa and Fateh al-Sham fell out late final year notwithstanding carrying formerly aligned with any other.

Interestingly, mutinous sources and a look-out explain Jund al-Aqsa’s beliefs is closer to that of Islamic State group, al Qaeda’s categorical jihadist rival.

