Bray Wyatt dethrones John Cena as WWE Champion

KARACHI: It’s startling that it took Bray Wyatt 4 years to win a championship in WWE.
Since his entrance in 2013, a self-proclaimed ‘Eater of Worlds’ has been on a trail of destruction, laying rubbish to any luminary in a roster. But he never won any championships until Dec final year, when he became a Smackdown Tag Team Champion alongside Randy Orton and Luke Harper. Although Wyatt mislaid it merely a month later, he has now done adult by winning his initial WWE Championship.
Wyatt degraded 5 other stars inside a hellacious structure that is a Elimination Chamber during a namesake pay-per-view on Sunday. The high form compare enclosed a likes of AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, The Miz and a fortifying champion John Cena.
His win comes during utterly an engaging time as Orton, who surprisingly aligned with a Wyatt Family a few months ago, is a Royal Rumble leader and has a guaranteed shot during a pretension during Wrestlemania in April. The singular star of ‘kayfabe’ (the illusory star of wrestling) proposes a dual allies quarrel it out during a Grandest Stage of Them All, for a prestigious WWE Championship.
This adversary has been months in a making, with Orton and Wyatt battling any other and afterwards branch into allies after a latter eventually ‘converted’ him into a member of his cult. With Orton now as a series one contender for Wyatt’s title, he has an eventuality to once again turn a sole peak predator and get punish from Wyatt.
However, a storyline becomes engaging as it’s a curtsy to a days of Evolution – a many widespread coterie in early 2000s, that consisted of Triple H, Batista, Orton and Ric Flair. Back in 2004, when Orton won a World Heavyweight Championship during Summerslam, Evolution incited on him. In 2005, when Batista won a Rumble, he incited on his coach Triple H. In a star where performances and wins immortalise a wrestler, there are no friendships: usually proxy alliances and betrayals. Orton and Wyatt are set to supplement one some-more section to a prolonged list of rivalries, that valid that zero is larger than championship glory.
What stays to be seen is who comes out on tip during Wrestlemania 33. If we put a kayfabe speak on reason for a moment, Orton is already an determined star with a dozen star championship reigns underneath his belt. Wyatt, on a other hand, only recently stepped into a categorical eventuality position and needs to indurate himself as a categorical attraction.
Meanwhile, Cena who done story dual weeks ago by restraining Flair’s record of 16 star championship wins, mislaid a title, creation his win nonessential from a storyline perspective. After not competing during Wrestlemania final year, it stays to be seen what instruction he goes in this year. Considering that he separated The Miz in a Elimination Chamber match, Cena should go on to face him during ‘Mania or even attend in a rematch opposite Styles – one final showdown.
While Cena, Styles, Ambrose, Corbin and The Miz figure out where they mount in a entrance weeks, Wyatt’s win has altered a whole landscape of Smackdown. And positioning himself as ‘The Man’ to beat, he has done certain all WWE stars and fans ‘follow a buzzards.’
Have something to supplement to a story? Share it in a comments below.
Bray Wyatt dethrones John Cena as WWE Champion
PHOTO: WWE
