An augmenting series of iPhone users are angry that a paint on their matte black iPhone 7 and 7 Plus is chipping off even though dropping or bashing them.
Scores of posts on Apple’s support forums advise that a problem is on a rise. Some of a users of iPhone 7 matte black models are angry that their phones are pang from paint chips. Some of a influenced users claimed that a paint on their matte black iPhones is chipping around a edges of a device and on a behind even with a use of a protecting casing.
People have also upload cinema display Apple’s flagship device with rags of chipped paint that seem to seem many mostly around orator grille, volume symbol and during a corners.
PHOTO COURTESY: discussions.apple.com/people/Raptor48
A user, who goes by a name of Phirsisch, claimed that a paint during a behind of his iPhone started to chip off really heavily. “First there were some froth building adult and afterwards when we put a iPhone on a list a paint chipped off completely,” he said.
PHOTO COURTESY: discussions.apple.com/people/Phirsisch
Apparently, a iPhone 7 Plus indication seems to be influenced some-more so than a smaller model. Another user claimed that notwithstanding a fact that a device was kept in a Apple silicone case, paint chipping was beheld “paint chips even where a box is covering a phone”.
PHOTO COURTESY: discussions.apple.com/people/syazwanmnoor
This isn’t a initial time Apple has seen a device pang from poor paint finish. Back in 2012, a Cupertino manufacturer launched a iPhone 5 with a new line-up colour that users complained scuffed easily.
Apple subsequently dropped a line-up colour replacing it with space grey.
There hasn’t been any central word by Apple in a matter and for now users are resorting DIY solutions to residence a issue.
