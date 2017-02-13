Monday , 13 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Commerce » Read this before we buy iPhone 7 or 7 Plus matte black model

Read this before we buy iPhone 7 or 7 Plus matte black model

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 13, 2017 In Commerce 0
Read this before we buy iPhone 7 or 7 Plus matte black model
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

An augmenting series of iPhone users are angry that a paint on their matte black iPhone 7 and 7 Plus is chipping off even though dropping or bashing them.

Scores of posts on Apple’s support forums advise that a problem is on a rise. Some of a users of iPhone 7 matte black models are angry that their phones are pang from paint chips. Some of a influenced users claimed that a paint on their matte black iPhones is chipping around a edges of a device and on a behind even with a use of a protecting casing.

Will Apple’s 10th anniversary iPhone cost over $1,000?

People have also upload cinema display Apple’s flagship device with rags of chipped paint that seem to seem many mostly around orator grille, volume symbol and during a corners.

PHOTO COURTESY: discussions.apple.com/people/Raptor48

A user, who goes by a name of Phirsisch, claimed that a paint during a behind of his iPhone started to chip off really heavily. “First there were some froth building adult and afterwards when we put a iPhone on a list a paint chipped off completely,” he said.

PHOTO COURTESY: discussions.apple.com/people/Phirsisch

Apparently, a iPhone 7 Plus indication seems to be influenced some-more so than a smaller model. Another user claimed that notwithstanding a fact that a device was kept in a Apple silicone case, paint chipping was beheld “paint chips even where a box is covering a phone”.

PHOTO COURTESY: discussions.apple.com/people/syazwanmnoor

This isn’t a initial time Apple has seen a device pang from poor paint finish. Back in 2012, a Cupertino manufacturer launched a iPhone 5 with a new line-up colour that users complained scuffed easily.

iPhone users can now use WhatsApp ‘without Internet’

Apple subsequently dropped a line-up colour replacing it with space grey.

There hasn’t been any central word by Apple in a matter and for now users are resorting DIY solutions to residence a issue.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Root replaces Cook as England Test captain
Anti-Muslim debate backfires as Swiss palliate naturalisation path
When art married nature: Shahid Jalal sets fashion as to what the universe should demeanour like
Image of ‘hatred of the times’ wins World Press Photo
Bray Wyatt dethrones John Cena as WWE Champion
Indian navy spurns homemade warplane 
Market watch: Index nosedives in final hour to tighten marginally positive
4 misfortune and best moments from Grammys 2017
Read this before we buy iPhone 7 or 7 Plus matte black model
Rebel groups strife in north-west Syria
Sending Pakistan to SAFF Championship tip priority: PFF
Spirit of adventure: Nadir Magsi clinches Cholistan dried challenge

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions