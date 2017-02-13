Root replaces Cook as England Test captain

Root, who done his England entrance underneath Cook, is now widely regarded as England’s heading batsman. PHOTO: AFP
LONDON: Joe Root has been named as new Test captain of England, a England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Monday.
Yorkshire batsman Root, formerly England’s vice-captain, had been a strenuous favourite to reinstate Alastair Cook ever given a Essex opener quiescent as Test skipper after a inhabitant record 59 matches in assign final week.
Root, who done his England entrance underneath Cook, is now widely regarded as England’s heading batsman.
“It is a outrageous honour to be given a England Test captaincy,” pronounced a 26-year-old Root in an ECB statement. “I feel privileged, shamed and really excited.”
The ECB combined all-rounder Ben Stokes would attain Root as vice-captain of a Test side.
Cook, England’s all-time heading Test run-scorer, is set to continue his career in a five-day game, with Root also means to call on a knowledge of comparison quick bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, as good as manager Trevor Bayliss and partner Paul Farbrace.
“We have a really good organisation of players, and I’m looking brazen to heading them out in a summer—building on Alastair’s achievements and creation a many of a talents in a years ahead,” pronounced Root.
“The comparison guys in a changing room play a really successful role—and while there’s a healthy course for me, it’s a outrageous support to know that they are there to assistance and advise.”
ECB executive of England cricket Andrew Strauss, himself a former England captain, added: “Joe is a right male to be a subsequent Test Captain and I’m anxious that he has supposed a role.”
