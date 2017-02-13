Monday , 13 February 2017
Root replaces Cook as England Test captain

Posted date : February 13, 2017
Root, who done his England entrance underneath Cook, is now widely regarded as England's heading batsman. PHOTO: AFPRoot, who done his England entrance underneath Cook, is now widely regarded as England's heading batsman. PHOTO: AFP

LONDON: Joe Root has been named as new Test captain of England, a England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Monday.

Yorkshire batsman Root, formerly England’s vice-captain, had been a strenuous favourite to reinstate Alastair Cook ever given a Essex opener quiescent as Test skipper after a inhabitant record 59 matches in assign final week.

Root, who done his England entrance underneath Cook, is now widely regarded as England’s heading batsman.

Root says he’s prepared to captain England in Tests

“It is a outrageous honour to be given a England Test captaincy,” pronounced a 26-year-old Root in an ECB statement. “I feel privileged, shamed and really excited.”

The ECB combined all-rounder Ben Stokes would attain Root as vice-captain of a Test side.

Cook, England’s all-time heading Test run-scorer, is set to continue his career in a five-day game, with Root also means to call on a knowledge of comparison quick bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, as good as manager Trevor Bayliss and partner Paul Farbrace.

Joe Root ‘ready’ to captain England, says Alastair Cook

“We have a really good organisation of players, and I’m looking brazen to heading them out in a summer—building on Alastair’s achievements and creation a many of a talents in a years ahead,” pronounced Root.

“The comparison guys in a changing room play a really successful role—and while there’s a healthy course for me, it’s a outrageous support to know that they are there to assistance and advise.”

ECB executive of England cricket Andrew Strauss, himself a former England captain, added: “Joe is a right male to be a subsequent Test Captain and I’m anxious that he has supposed a role.”

Tags

About Daily Heights

