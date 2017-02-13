Adele pennyless her Grammy. PHOTO: THE SUN
Music’s many autarchic awards, Grammys only happened, and there was not a singular lifeless moment.
From Adele fangirling over Queen B, to Twenty One Pilots receiving their initial ever Grammy in underwear, here are 5 best and misfortune moments from final night’s show:
Prince, George Michael to get Grammy tributes
BEST:
When Rihanna was carrying a good time!
When Adele dedicated her Album of a Year Award to Beyonce, and a hearts could not hoop all a love!
Blue Ivy Carter entertaining for silent Beyonce is a cutest thing happened!
Chance a Rapper ‘s Grammay opening valid accurately because he won thrice!
WORST:
James Cordon’s this epic Carpool Karoke fail
When Adele pennyless her Grammy for Beyonce. Honestly, we adore Adele and Queen B, but this is not cool!
Lady Gaga and Metallica’s opening was all sorts of weird
RIP Rock ‘n’ Roll pic.twitter.com/5RjO6sAhLT
— Mashable GIF (@mashablegif) February 13, 2017
RIP Rock ‘n’ Roll pic.twitter.com/5RjO6sAhLT
— Mashable GIF (@mashablegif) February 13, 2017
Twenty One Pilots accept initial ever Grammy in underwear. Seriously though, why?
However, it was one good night!
Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.
Read full story
February 13, 2017
February 12, 2017
4 misfortune and best moments from Grammys 2017
Adele pennyless her Grammy. PHOTO: THE SUN
Music’s many autarchic awards, Grammys only happened, and there was not a singular lifeless moment.
From Adele fangirling over Queen B, to Twenty One Pilots receiving their initial ever Grammy in underwear, here are 5 best and misfortune moments from final night’s show:
Prince, George Michael to get Grammy tributes
BEST:
When Rihanna was carrying a good time!
When Adele dedicated her Album of a Year Award to Beyonce, and a hearts could not hoop all a love!
Blue Ivy Carter entertaining for silent Beyonce is a cutest thing happened!
Chance a Rapper ‘s Grammay opening valid accurately because he won thrice!
WORST:
James Cordon’s this epic Carpool Karoke fail
When Adele pennyless her Grammy for Beyonce. Honestly, we adore Adele and Queen B, but this is not cool!
Lady Gaga and Metallica’s opening was all sorts of weird
Twenty One Pilots accept initial ever Grammy in underwear. Seriously though, why?
However, it was one good night!
Have something to supplement in a story? Share it in a comments below.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Erdogan says Turkish army tighten to holding ...
February 13, 2017
‘Islamophobia’ fuelling terrorism: UN chief
February 12, 2017