Visas, refusals and America

It is increasingly apparent that there is some-more to a refusal of a American visa to Senate Deputy Chairman Haidri than immediately meets a eye. For one thing it now transpires that he is not alone. Another Senator, Hafiz Hamdullah, who is also a member of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl was also refused, and that refusal came before President Trump took bureau — indeed even before a American presidential elections and was therefore on a watch of President Obama. Thus distant no reason has been given for possibly refusal, and a refusal of a visa to Senator Haidri has led to a termination of a revisit by a Pakistani commission to a UN-sponsored International Parliamentary Union in New York. It is now apparent that a process of impassioned vetting quite of member of eremite parties has been operant for an as nonetheless different duration of time.

This is both an annoyance and something of a tactful slap in a face for a supervision of Pakistan. Matters are not helped by a overpower of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to reject or even criticism on a ‘technical refusal’ of a visa to Senator Haidri. Reaction has been quick and wilful — and correct. Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani has pronounced that no American delegation, diplomat or member of association will be welcomed by a Senate of Pakistan or any of a subsets until a matter is resolved. This has a makings of a full blown tactful incident.

With a Trump administration seeking to re-table a executive sequence banning refugees and immigrants from 7 mostly Muslim countries, a heat diplomatically is going to arise proportionately. The US competence not like a position of a JUI-F on matters American though a existence is that eremite parties are partial of a domestic fabric of a life of a nation. They are entitled to take whatever position they choose, renouned elsewhere or otherwise. That should not outrider a sweeping ostracism by America only since it does not determine with what it is hearing. It is something called ‘democracy’. You competence like to give it a try some time, Uncle Sam.

Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 14th, 2017.

