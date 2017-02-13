Look adult again, during a headline; a joke used competence or competence not be giving divided a bad essence — depends on how we see it — however, for Pakistan’s Blind Cricket team, that is one of world’s best sides during a moment, it’s their strength — being blind.
The famous adage, “you remove some, we benefit some” binds loyal in box of a visually-impaired cricketers who, even with a disability, have done Pakistan unapproachable — an coming in a second World Cup T20 for Blind final.
For argument’s sake, let’s plead a idea that they mislaid to India in a final after being dominant via a tournament. But, deliberation a coverage that these cricketers got from a Pakistani media, minimal as compared to a inhabitant all-well cricket team, they did comparatively improved to reason a country’s name high — a pursuit they were meant to do.
Moreover, if we demeanour during India’s credentials for a universe event, there blind cricketers were being upheld by a categorical all-well group players. Advertisement featuring blind cricketers and a likes of Virat Kohli (blind-folded) to support their compatriots was a steer value admiration.
Meanwhile, what did Pakistan do to motivate a visually-impaired cricketers? Nothing special.
If we list down a achievements of a blind cricket team, this editorial competence have to be stretched over a word limit, but, to cut it short, they have won laurels for us that no other blind group in a universe would be means to match, for during slightest a decade.
However, even after so much, we don’t see them being featured in newspapers, magazines or in morning shows. To be honest, we don’t even know a names of a players or recognize them when we see them.
So, they competence not be interesting enough, a blind cricket matches competence not have adequate financial value, they also competence not demeanour as good and large as some a cricketers, though they are a inhabitant heroes who merit regard and acknowledgement.
‘Blind’ hope
Look adult again, during a headline; a joke used competence or competence not be giving divided a bad essence — depends on how we see it — however, for Pakistan’s Blind Cricket team, that is one of world’s best sides during a moment, it’s their strength — being blind.
The famous adage, “you remove some, we benefit some” binds loyal in box of a visually-impaired cricketers who, even with a disability, have done Pakistan unapproachable — an coming in a second World Cup T20 for Blind final.
For argument’s sake, let’s plead a idea that they mislaid to India in a final after being dominant via a tournament. But, deliberation a coverage that these cricketers got from a Pakistani media, minimal as compared to a inhabitant all-well cricket team, they did comparatively improved to reason a country’s name high — a pursuit they were meant to do.
Moreover, if we demeanour during India’s credentials for a universe event, there blind cricketers were being upheld by a categorical all-well group players. Advertisement featuring blind cricketers and a likes of Virat Kohli (blind-folded) to support their compatriots was a steer value admiration.
Meanwhile, what did Pakistan do to motivate a visually-impaired cricketers? Nothing special.
If we list down a achievements of a blind cricket team, this editorial competence have to be stretched over a word limit, but, to cut it short, they have won laurels for us that no other blind group in a universe would be means to match, for during slightest a decade.
However, even after so much, we don’t see them being featured in newspapers, magazines or in morning shows. To be honest, we don’t even know a names of a players or recognize them when we see them.
So, they competence not be interesting enough, a blind cricket matches competence not have adequate financial value, they also competence not demeanour as good and large as some a cricketers, though they are a inhabitant heroes who merit regard and acknowledgement.
Published in The Express Tribune, Feb 14th, 2017.
Like Opinion Editorial on Facebook, follow @ETOpEd on Twitter to accept all updates on all a daily pieces.
About Daily Heights
Related posts
Mainstreaming FATA
February 13, 2017
Visas, refusals and America
February 13, 2017
When art married nature: Shahid Jalal sets ...
February 13, 2017
Indian navy spurns homemade warplane
February 13, 2017