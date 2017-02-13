Three Pakistan Army soldiers harmed by Indian banishment along a Line of Control (LoC) on Monday succumbed to their injuries.
Indian army disregarded ceasefire in Thoob zone nearby Bhimber, pronounced a military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations. However, they were “responded effectively”.
Civilian killed in Indian across-border firing
The martyred soldiers were Naik Ghulam Rasool, Naik Imran Zafar and sepoy Imam Bakhsh.
According to Pakistan Army, Indian army committed during slightest 178 ceasefire violations along a LoC and Working Boundary in 2016, murdering 19 civilians and injuring 80 others.
February 13, 2017
Three army soldiers killed in Indian cross-border firing
