Two killed in Quetta IED blast

February 13, 2017
Site of a Quetta blast. PHOTO: EXPRESSSite of a Quetta blast. PHOTO: EXPRESS

QUETTA: At slightest dual people including a explosve ordering patrol (BDS) officer were killed in an blast nearby a beyond overpass on Quetta’s Sariab highway Monday evening.

A confidence group was diffusing an makeshift bomb device (IED) when a latter exploded. As a result, conduct of a squad, Commander Abdul Razzaq and military deputy Abdul Majeed, were killed and 12 others, including policemen wounded.

The harmed were shifted to a polite hospital.

According to sources, a BDS team, on a tip-off, rushed to a site, and cordoned a area. However, a IED detonated during a diffusing process.

Commander Abdul Razzaq of a BDS team, who was killed in a blast. PHOTO: EXPRESS

Political care of Balochistan has time and again blamed ‘external forces’ for fomenting disturbance in a range to grasp their ‘ulterior motives’.

Last year in August, a self-murder conflict on Quetta’s Civil Hospital claimed during slightest 74 people, many of them lawyers.

