Tuesday , 14 February 2017
PM cuts brief Karachi revisit after Lahore blast

PM cuts brief Karachi revisit after Lahore blast
Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif looks out a window of his craft after attending a rite to establish a M9 motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad, Pakistan Feb 3, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Karachi on Tuesday to witness the Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 in a Arabian Sea.

Pakistan is hosting a eventuality in that appearance includes naval army from 36 countries. The five-day drill kicked off during Pakistan Navy Dockyard on Friday.

During a visit, PM Sharif was to regulate over a high-level assembly during a Sindh Governor House to plead a altogether conditions in a province. He was also to be briefed on swell associated to a Green Line Mass Transit, Lyari Expressway, Karachi Circular Railway and Karachi Water Supply Plant projects, Radio Pakistan reported.

Terror rears nauseous conduct in Lahore – again

In a arise of Monday’s apprehension attack, however, a primary apportion has called off all his remaining engagements in a capital and will leave for Lahore immediately after a naval eventuality to chair a assembly on law and order.

At slightest 30 people were killed when a explosve ripped by a protesting throng outward a Punjab Assembly, on Monday evening. The lethal bombing capped a bloody day as elsewhere in a nation 3 paramilitary soldiers were killed in a roadside explosve attack, while dual explosives experts died while defusing a bomb.

