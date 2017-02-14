Tuesday , 14 February 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Sports » 5 killed as train overturns on Karachi’s National Highway

5 killed as train overturns on Karachi’s National Highway

Posted by : Daily Heights Posted date : February 14, 2017 In Sports 0
5 killed as train overturns on Karachi’s National Highway
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

A perspective of a luckless train that overturned on Karachi's National Highway Tuesday, Feb 14, 2017. PHOTO: EXPRESSA perspective of a luckless train that overturned on Karachi's National Highway Tuesday, Feb 14, 2017. PHOTO: EXPRESS

A perspective of a luckless train that overturned on Karachi’s National Highway Tuesday, Feb 14, 2017. PHOTO: EXPRESS

At slightest 5 passengers were killed and dual others harmed as a newcomer train overturned on Karachi’s National Highway on Tuesday, Express News reported.

The train was travelling from Karachi to Badin when it overturned nearby Sassy Toll Plaza. SSP Malir Rao Anwar pronounced the injured are in vicious condition, according to Radio Pakistan.

At slightest 4 killed as train overturns in Karachi

Last week, during slightest 4 people, including three women and a child, were killed while a dozen others injured as a passenger-carrying car overturned in Karachi. The occurrence apparently occurred due to over speeding nearby a Urdu Science University on a University Road, that is now underneath construction, sources told The Express Tribune.

Tags

About Daily Heights

Related posts

News In Pictures

Emirates celebrates Valentine’s Day by phenomenon rose decal on the aircraft
Lahore conflict would’ve been avoided by implementing NAP: Imran
Lahore blast: PSA cancels 9 events to be hold in Pakistan
Market watch: KSE-100 ends with 0.4% tumble as militant attacks means panic
PEMRA suspends Dr Shahid Masood for 30 days
5 killed as train overturns on Karachi’s National Highway
Hitler doppelganger arrested in Austria
Well done, Raza Rabbani (II)
PM cuts brief Karachi revisit after Lahore blast
Trump, Trudeau fastener with differences on refugees, trade
Well done, Raza Rabbani
US minute to Serbia creates no discuss of EU bid

Most Popular News

Latest Currency Rates

Daily Heights powered by Opensky Web Solutions