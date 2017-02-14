Last week, during slightest 4 people, including three women and a child, were killed while a dozen others injured as a passenger-carrying car overturned in Karachi. The occurrence apparently occurred due to over speeding nearby a Urdu Science University on a University Road, that is now underneath construction, sources told The Express Tribune.
5 killed as train overturns on Karachi’s National Highway
A perspective of a luckless train that overturned on Karachi’s National Highway Tuesday, Feb 14, 2017. PHOTO: EXPRESS
At slightest 5 passengers were killed and dual others harmed as a newcomer train overturned on Karachi’s National Highway on Tuesday, Express News reported.
The train was travelling from Karachi to Badin when it overturned nearby Sassy Toll Plaza. SSP Malir Rao Anwar pronounced the injured are in vicious condition, according to Radio Pakistan.
At slightest 4 killed as train overturns in Karachi
